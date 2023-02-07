Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Abby: I want to ask my married friends if we can be a ‘throuple’ — they have no clue
DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters
*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
Dear Abby: My best friends stopped speaking to me, I have no idea why
DEAR ABBY: The last two years have been especially tough. I went through a breakup after a four-year relationship, my dog developed cancer and I had to put her to sleep, and I caught COVID and have been dealing with long-haul symptoms ever since. My energy is low because of it, plus I’ve been depressed with all the events that have happened. I have two best friends I’ve known since I was 16. I’m 34 now. I thought they would be there for me through anything. We were close until recently. They no longer invite me to get-togethers, and they hang...
“I’m the woman so I am right,” wife tells husband during every fight until they finally divorce
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve known my friend Chad since childhood, and I must say, the guy has the patience and kindness of a saint. He is the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back and his last time to anyone who needed it. He once even let a homeless man he didn’t even know stay at his house for weeks until he could get himself back on his feet.
Dear Penny: How Do I Motivate My Boyfriend Who’s Refused to Work for 4 Years?
My boyfriend of eight years stopped working four years ago. At the time, he told me it was because he needed to complete a remodel of a house his mother purchased. I believe the agreement was that she would buy the house and he would remodel it and then they would rent it out. He told me he didn’t have time to do the remodel and also have another job.
Woman wants to skip best friend's bachelorette party because she is the only single person
Being the only single person at a hang out with a bunch of couples can definitely be awkward. It makes you feel like you don’t belong or that everyone else is part of an exclusive club and you’re not. What do you do in situations where you know you are going to be the only single person in the room? Do you avoid the situation entirely?
TODAY.com
Have any questions about love?
Valentine’s day is one week away and there's gonna be a lot of love in the air at Studio 1A!. We are bringing in a panel of top relationship experts to answer your biggest questions about love, dating, and marriage and we want to hear what's on your mind!
Are Arranged Marriages a Thing? Would you Try It?
Anne Blythe is pretty happy with her life. She is a paid writer with a potential book deal on the line. She enjoys her life with friends. However, the only thing missing is someone to share it with!
Comments / 0