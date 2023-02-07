Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
WMTW
Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East
BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
'Devastating times' | Turkish community in Connecticut collects donations following disastrous earthquakes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Turkish community in Connecticut is hurting after devastating earthquakes left thousands of people dead and widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria. "We love our country. And I feel what kind of pain my people go through right now," said Selim Ergin, co-owner of Sultan's Turkish Restaurant.
zip06.com
CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023
Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
Fighter jets from Massachusetts assisted in shooting of Chinese spy balloon
The U.S. used F-15s from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield to assist in the shooting of the Chinese spy balloon on Saturday.
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
Eyewitness News
Police look into bomb threat at Jonal Laboratories in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat to a business in Meriden on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was made to Jonal Laboratories, but did not specify which location or give any specific details. The police and fire departments were immediately dispatched. The aircraft...
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
State trooper, firefighter hit by vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell: Officials
CROMWELL, Conn. — Connecticut State Police released video if a crash that injured a state trooper and a firefighter while responding to a rollover on Route 9 south in Cromwell Wednesday morning. Cromwell firefighter Jon Bicking was seriously injured in the crash. State Trooper William Atkins received minor injuries.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City of New Haven takes stock of its progress
Connecticut National Guard units deploy to the Middle East. Glastonbury police look into reports of objects being ‘launched’ at vehicles. Police in Glastonbury are looking into reports that objects were launched at moving and parked vehicles in town. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked some showers...
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 9, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was a quieter week due to the cold and skim ice conditions on many of the smaller lakes/ponds. He has heard that the salmon bite on the Shetucket has remained strong for anglers that are still trying. The Salmon and Farmington River TMAs have also been fishing strong over the past few days, as most of the shelf ice is gone. You need to look to the larger lakes or the Connecticut River to find open water this weekend, but a strong bass and panfish bite should be available in most locations. Holdover striped bass action seems to be picking up once again after a slow week or two around the cold snap, and that will remain a steady option for anglers looking to kill time before the spring run.
Eyewitness News
School officials on high alert after weapon found in Hamden classroom
The session at the capitol will focus on extending the Free School Lunch program that just ended in December. TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 75 in Windsor is closed because of a crash. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under overpasses for Interstate 91 because of a crash. Updated: 7 hours ago.
USGS reports 2.6-magnitude earthquake off Virginia coast
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Virginia Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
Here’s What’s Being Built Next to The New Milford Police Department
Here's a fun fact about New Milford, Connecticut: New Milford is the largest land-mass town in the state of Connecticut. New Milford is 63.7 square miles, trouncing Woodstock, Connecticut's measly 60 square miles. New Milford is the largest town in the largest County (Litchfield) in our state. Yay New Milford!
Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, pleaded not guilty last year […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Meriden mayor on coach arrest
Channel 3 welcome's Meriden's own Hector Molina to the team. Channel 3 recently welcomed Hector Molina to the team. He'll be reporting for us!. Gov. Lamont unveils budget proposal to the General Assembly. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Ned Lamont shared his budget proposal with lawmakers in the General Assembly...
