Windsor Locks, CT

WMTW

Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East

BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
BANGOR, ME
zip06.com

CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023

Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
MILFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut's new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

10 years ago, infamous blizzard of 2013 slams Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild. But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Police look into bomb threat at Jonal Laboratories in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat to a business in Meriden on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was made to Jonal Laboratories, but did not specify which location or give any specific details. The police and fire departments were immediately dispatched. The aircraft...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: City of New Haven takes stock of its progress

Connecticut National Guard units deploy to the Middle East. Glastonbury police look into reports of objects being ‘launched’ at vehicles. Police in Glastonbury are looking into reports that objects were launched at moving and parked vehicles in town. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked some showers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- February 9, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was a quieter week due to the cold and skim ice conditions on many of the smaller lakes/ponds. He has heard that the salmon bite on the Shetucket has remained strong for anglers that are still trying. The Salmon and Farmington River TMAs have also been fishing strong over the past few days, as most of the shelf ice is gone. You need to look to the larger lakes or the Connecticut River to find open water this weekend, but a strong bass and panfish bite should be available in most locations. Holdover striped bass action seems to be picking up once again after a slow week or two around the cold snap, and that will remain a steady option for anglers looking to kill time before the spring run.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

School officials on high alert after weapon found in Hamden classroom

The session at the capitol will focus on extending the Free School Lunch program that just ended in December. TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 75 in Windsor is closed because of a crash. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under overpasses for Interstate 91 because of a crash. Updated: 7 hours ago.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
WINDSOR, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut

When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Fall trial planned for man charged with killing mom at sea

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday set an October trial for the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in what prosecutors say was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars. Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, pleaded not guilty last year […]
VERNON, VT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Meriden mayor on coach arrest

Channel 3 welcome's Meriden's own Hector Molina to the team. Channel 3 recently welcomed Hector Molina to the team. He'll be reporting for us!. Gov. Lamont unveils budget proposal to the General Assembly. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Ned Lamont shared his budget proposal with lawmakers in the General Assembly...
MERIDEN, CT

