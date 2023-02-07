‘A monstrous event’: Prosecutors say a 13-year-old boy was murdered in broad daylight by ‘armed career criminal’ now facing fentanyl charges

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
Two Niagara Falls men sentenced in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Wednesday that two Niagara Falls men were sentenced for their roles in a 2022 fatal hit-and-run.
Man facing criminally negligent homicide charges in crash that killed passengers
The one-car crash occurred in the area of 206 Warner Road on March 2, 2022. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.
Law enforcement to discuss drug, weapons bust in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. This article will be updated […]
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in October 2022
The shooting occurred on October 16, 2022, at the intersection of William Street and Hickory Street in Buffalo.
4 arrested after BPD finds narcotics and guns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said four were arrested following a bid drug bust Sunday. The bust happened on the 400 block of 7th Street and it was uncovered by BPD's narcotics unit. According to the release, police found two loaded guns, 26 grams of cocaine, 23...
nyspnews.com
Local pair arrested for Machias break-in
On February 6, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Dustin J. Dashnaw, 40, of Yorkshire, NY for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Cassadi L. Tillinghast, 38, no known address, for False Personation. Troopers investigating a trespass complaint at a vacant residence on State Route 16 in the town of Machias determined...
Cheektowaga PD says 'We're gaining ground' in update on stolen vehicle case that injured one of their own
“Our detectives are working non-stop on the case.” Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould updated WBEN Wednesday on a stolen vehicle case that hit very close to home for his officers. Officer Troy Blackchief remains hospitalized at ECMC.
28-year-old man shot on Clay Street
Police were called to the first block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot.
18-year-old paralyzed after suspected drunk driving crash back in the hospital
18-year-old Gabby Kranock was paralyzed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in September 2022. She is now back in the hospital.
Four arrested following Buffalo drug raid
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested following a drug raid on the 400 block of 7th Street in the City of Buffalo on Sunday, police said Monday. At the address, police found two loaded guns, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition and magazines. 28-year-old Jerry Rivera Diaz, 33-year-old […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested in Storage Unit Theft
A Bradford Man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a storage unit. City Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua J. Elliott on a warrant dating back to May 25th, when Elliott allegedly stole contents from a locked storage unit at Blue Star Storage. Elliott is in McKean County Jail in lieu...
North Tonawanda Police Department arrests men involved in scam, attempting to steal $40,000
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Monday, the North Tonawanda Police Department reported the arrest of two scammers attempting to steal thousands from a local resident. On Wednesday, the police reported getting a call from a resident about a possible scam and when they responded to their address they discovered the scam was still in progress.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
West Seneca Police Department find missing 41-year-old woman
Police said 41-year-old Anna Daniels was last seen on Monday around 2:45 p.m. on Court Street in Buffalo leaving Taki's Diner.
Cheektowaga Police officer struck by stolen vehicle
A Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a suspect in a stolen car early Monday morning on the Union Road overpass near the 33. Patrolman Troy Blackchief was taken by ambulance and underwent surgery at ECMC.
Who is Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief?
Chief Brian Gould said Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the force and serves on the SWAT team and patrol division.
Police: Man doused victim in gasoline, threatened to light them on fire
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a victim in gasoline and then threatening to light them on fire, police said Monday. Police say that they received a report of a disorderly person in the area of W 7th Street and Washington Street and located 42-year-old Nathan Strickland a short distance […]
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
