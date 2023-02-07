The IUP basketball teams sweep UPJ in a doubleheader at the KCAC. Jack Benedict has the story. Coach Joe Lombardi said he has men of character on his team. Ethan Porterfield’s season has been plagued by injuries and illness, and Lombardi is watching his minutes carefully. In fact, the coach says he has gone so far as to consider sitting Porterfield for the rest of the regular season to try to get him healthy. But after a 19-point, 8-rebound night, the coach says it might be difficult to pull Porterfield off the court.

INDIANA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO