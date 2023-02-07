Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 9:35 p.m. EST
Earthquake stuns Syria's Aleppo even after war's horrors. BEIRUT (AP) — For years, the people of Aleppo bore the brunt of bombardment and fighting when their city, once Syria’s largest and most cosmopolitan, was among the civil war’s fiercest battle zones. Even that didn’t prepare them for the new devastation and terror wreaked by this week’s earthquake. The natural disaster piled further suffering on Aleppo and Syria more broadly. Many also say that the earthquake has been more terrible than the war in its destruction and aftermath. In the words of Wissam Zarqa, an opposition supporter: “the destruction of natural disasters is all pain and nothing else but pain.”
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
(NEXSTAR) – Since Powerball first began in 1992, the jackpot has been hit hundreds of times – in some states, over a dozen times, while others haven’t ever sold a jackpot-winning ticket. When Powerball began, there were 14 participating states, as well as the District of Columbia....
$754.6 million Powerball jackpot won by a single ticket
One person in Washington has won the Powerball jackpot prize of $754.6 million -- the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, according to Powerball. If the winner chooses to receive their winnings in a lump sum payment, they will receive a total $407.2 million. The winning numbers for the jackpot were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. Five tickets -- two in Michigan and three in New York -- matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. One ticket in Texas won $2 million with the Power Play option. There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.
A single winning $1.35bn Mega Millions ticket has been sold
A single winning $1.35bn (£820m) Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Maine, in the state’s first jackpot. The winning numbers, drawn on Friday, were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, and the gold Mega Ball was 14.The winner has yet to be identified, according to the Associated Press (AP). The odds to win were one in 302.6 million after three months went by without a winner. Pat McDonald, the director of the Ohio lottery as well as the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on Saturday: “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which...
Powerball winning numbers drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 - $747 million jackpot
UPDATE: Powerball $754.6 million winning ticket sold in Washington Is today your lucky day? Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023: 5 - 11 - 22 -...
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
Winner! One winning ticket for $754M Powerball jackpot
A winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot has been sold.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Millions won in Pa lottery Powerball
(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big! The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x. While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won […]
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023; Friday's jackpot hits $50M
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $31 million with a cash option of $16.4 million, according to the Mega Millions website. There was no winner so Friday's jackpot will rise to $50 million with a cash option for $26.4 million. Two tickets sold in Illinois and Missouri for Tuesday's drawing matched all five white balls to win $1 million each.
Powerball jackpot reaches $700M – when is your next chance to win?
Another record-setting Powerball jackpot is brewing.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Check your tickets
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023:. The lottery jackpot was an estimated $31 million with a cash option of $16.5 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot was last won on Jan. 24 when a lottery player in Massachusetts won $31 million.
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023; Saturday's jackpot up to $34M
Is today your lucky day? Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023: 52 - 58 - 59 - 64 - 66 and Powerball 9Powerplay was 2x ...
