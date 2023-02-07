Read full article on original website
Mikal Bridges reacts to being traded from Suns to Nets for Kevin Durant
Trade season is here and the biggest domino has fallen. The Brooklyn Nets, after trading away Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 5, have moved Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for a package centered around Mikal Bridges. The Nets, who are left to wonder what happened after...
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)
Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
Report: Russell Westbrook Expected to be Traded, D'Angelo Russell Returns to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 3-team deal with the Utah Jazz including Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant traded from Brooklyn Nets to Phoenix Suns: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First, Kyrie Irving. Now, Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets’ roster overhaul continued early Thursday morning with a blockbuster trade that has sent shockwaves through the NBA. According to multiple reports, the Nets are sending Durant -- a 13-time NBA All-Star who is averaging 29.7 points this...
Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix
The NBA world was turned on its head early Thursday morning (or late Wednesday night out West) when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. And at least one of his former teammates is interested in a reunion, provided he can secure a buyout from his current team. On Thursday, veteran guard Reggie Jackson Read more... The post Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Devin Booker's Final Injury Status For Suns-Nets Game
Devin Booker has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
NESN.com
Suns Acquire Star F Kevin Durant from Nets
Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is headed to Phoenix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Nets have traded Durant to the Suns in exchange for four first-round picks, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and a 2028 pick swap. The blockbuster deal comes less than a week...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
Eastern Conference Recaps, Feb. 7: Deandre Ayton’s Double-Double Leads Phoenix Suns To A Victory Against Brooklyn Nets
Ayton matches his career-high with 35 points in win
Kevin Durant informed Nets that ‘he wanted to move on’ before he was traded to Suns: report
Thirteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for a package that include Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks.
