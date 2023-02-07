ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Kyrie Irving could actually end up on the Suns with Kevin Durant (and it involves Deandre Ayton)

Kyrie Irving has played one game for the Mavericks and Kevin Durant hasn’t yet suited up for the Suns. But there is already speculation about a reunion. Irving, who spoke candidly about how happy he was that Durant “escaped” the Nets, says he is “ecstatic” to play for Dallas. But we’ve heard the story from Irving before and it hasn’t always ended well.
Cleveland.com

Kevin Durant traded from Brooklyn Nets to Phoenix Suns: Report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First, Kyrie Irving. Now, Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets’ roster overhaul continued early Thursday morning with a blockbuster trade that has sent shockwaves through the NBA. According to multiple reports, the Nets are sending Durant -- a 13-time NBA All-Star who is averaging 29.7 points this...
The Comeback

Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix

The NBA world was turned on its head early Thursday morning (or late Wednesday night out West) when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. And at least one of his former teammates is interested in a reunion, provided he can secure a buyout from his current team. On Thursday, veteran guard Reggie Jackson Read more... The post Former OKC teammate eyes Kevin Durant reunion in Phoenix appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NESN.com

Suns Acquire Star F Kevin Durant from Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is headed to Phoenix. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Nets have traded Durant to the Suns in exchange for four first-round picks, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and a 2028 pick swap. The blockbuster deal comes less than a week...
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade

The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
