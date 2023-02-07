On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO