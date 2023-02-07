Read full article on original website
Simmons Bank Foundation Grant To Fund UCES Playground Upgrade
Union City, Tenn.–A $25,000 grant awarded to the Union City Elementary School PTO will be earmarked for a playground upgrade project at the school. The Simmons Bank First Foundation is the source of the gift, with local representatives recently presenting a check to UCES Principal Allison Palmer and PTO representative Brooke Parks.
Weakley Co. Schools Launches Future Educators Program
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools today announced the launch of the inaugural Weakley Strong Future Educators Program. The announcement coincides with the selection of the class cohort for the first year of the program. The Future Educators Program is designed to prepare students to be leaders in the field of...
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $226,598
Paris, Tenn.–With the $6,806 raised at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Wednesday, the grand total now stands at $226,598 so far for the year. Wednesday was another big day at the auction, with 22 slates of donated items and high and frequent bids throughout the day. Donating...
Applications Open For Weakley Co. Director Of Schools
Following Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s recent announcement of plans to retire at the end of this school year, the Weakley County School Board is beginning the search process for the next Director of Schools. The application to apply for the role is now open. A Search Committee, made...
Henry County 4-H Speech Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy night Monday at Inman School for the annual Henry County 4-H Speech Contest. Students in grades fourth through eight competed in the contest, with many speaking about their role models. The contest is hosted by the Henry County Extension Service every year. Winners were:
Volunteer Readers Sought At Paris Elementary
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Elementary and Leadership Henry County are partnering to make time in the school day to read aloud to students and they need volunteers to make it happen. Paris Elementary Principal Dr. Chip Gray said, “Paris Elementary students are in a rigorous English Language Arts curriculum working on grammar, comprehension skills, and writing every day during their reading blocks, therefore it doesn’t leave lots of extra time to be read aloud to during the day. If you factor in that all the subjects have to be taught every in a school day, it leaves even less time to listen to their teachers read a good book aloud to them.”
Murray State News Wins 12 Awards From Kentucky Press Association
The Murray State News staff was recognized with 12 awards at the Kentucky Press Association (KPA) Convention in Lexington, Kentucky, including a second place award for general excellence in the student publications class 1 category for the 2022 school year. Carol Terracina-Hartman, the faculty adviser for The Murray State News,...
Helping Hand Now At $214,837; Rescheduling Announced
Paris, Tenn.–With another big day Monday, the grand total raised so far by the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $214,837. Bids were often–and very high–Monday as First Christian Church, Habitat for Humanity and the Literacy Council donated 20 slates of items ranging from full meals, pot pies, gumbo, soups, baked goods and more.
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
Henry Co. Middle School Speech Team Excels At Patriot Invitational
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Middle School Speech Team competed in their home town Patriot Invitational at Lakewood School on February 4th, and placed 2nd overall out of 6 schools from Murray to the Nashville area. The following individuals from Lakewood placed in their events;. Timothy Tyler – 1st in...
Services Set For Veteran Deputy Eddie Forrest
Paris, Tenn.–A veteran member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. Sgt. Eddie Forrest passed away Wednesday, February 8 at his residence. He was 61. He worked at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years. Last week, a retirement reception was held for Eddie,...
Paducah's Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Paducah store, along with 149 others announced this week. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced the company was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations,
Cave-In-Rock Ferry Closed
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds. The ferry halted service about 6:30 a.m. The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will provide timely notice when the ferry is able to reopen. For timely information on the ferry’s operating status please go to www.facebook.com/CIRFerry . You do not have to be...
Graves County is needing your help
On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.
Ground-Breaking For Carroll County’s Next Habitat Project
McKenzie, Tenn.–It’s the future new home for the Weatherford family in McKenzie. Ground-breaking was held at the corner of Randall and Magnolia Streets yesterday for the next house to be built by Habitat of Humanity of Carroll County. McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin said he was honored to represent the city of McKenzie at the ground-breaking. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Griffin).
Peggy Ann Owens
Peggy Ann Owens, 64, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. Peggy was born Saturday, March 29, 1958, in Ranburne, Alabama, to the late David Braxford Swofford, Sr., and the late Louise Wiggins Swofford. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son: Roger Paul Owens; one brother: David Braxford Swofford; and two grandchildren: Coach Owens Morley and Pax Roe Owen.
60-mph winds overnight; many trees down on roadways
The National Weather Service in Paducah continues with a wind advisory for the entire area until 3 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour. Early morning gusts today were clocked at 62 mph at Carbondale, 55 mph at Mt. Vernon and...
Calvert City residents look over plans for US 62 improvements
More than 35 people attended a public information meeting Tuesday on planned improvements along US 62 in Calvert City. The meeting offered the public a chance to provide input on several alternates being considered by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers as they prepare for final design work. The project runs from...
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
