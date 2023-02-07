ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe Weather Preparedness week begins in Alabama, Georgia

By Nicole Phillips
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2JU4_0kf3aQzs00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — February 6 th through February 10 th marks severe weather preparedness week across Alabama and Georgia. This week is designed to help families prepare for all severe weather hazards by offering tips and information that will keep your family safe before, during and after a weather event.

The topics for the week are as follows:
Monday: Family preparedness

TalkAbout Two Way T-482 Radios Contest Entry!

Tuesday: Thunderstorm/severe weather safety
Wednesday: Tornadoes
Thursday: Lightning
Friday: Flash Flooding Safety & Strom resiliency

Severe weather season for Alabama and Georgia runs from December through the beginning of May.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

