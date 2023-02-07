Severe Weather Preparedness week begins in Alabama, Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — February 6 th through February 10 th marks severe weather preparedness week across Alabama and Georgia. This week is designed to help families prepare for all severe weather hazards by offering tips and information that will keep your family safe before, during and after a weather event.
The topics for the week are as follows:
Monday: Family preparedness
Tuesday: Thunderstorm/severe weather safety
Wednesday: Tornadoes
Thursday: Lightning
Friday: Flash Flooding Safety & Strom resiliency
Severe weather season for Alabama and Georgia runs from December through the beginning of May.WRBL Radar app on Google PlayStore WRBL Radar app on Apple Store Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0