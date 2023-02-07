Read full article on original website
KEYT
Thursday marks the warmest day of the week, and for many, the warmest day of the year so far
Temperatures are heating up again Thursday, making it the warmest day of the year so far for many cities. Most of the coast will be in the 70s, the interior in the upper 60s to low 70s, and some of Ventura County into the 80s. Offshore flow and ridging is...
Light rain, cooler temperatures in the forecast
Significantly cooler temperatures and light rain are in the forecast for Southern California this weekend. An upper low-pressure system arrives between Saturday morning and Saturday evening, bringing the possibility of light showers, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts will be minimal, at best, but we can expect high temperatures to drop from the […]
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
KEYT
Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 5th
As expected, our latest pacific storm delivered a smattering of rain showers with very light totals and more gusty northwest winds. Wind Advisories have been posted for portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Gusts from the north and northwest could exceed 45 mph below mountains and foothills. The advisories should drop off by early Monday as the storm system completely exits the region. Snow showers above 3500 feet and the gusty wind could make for hazardous driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains of Ventura County and will last in to early Monday. Building surf from the northwest is also expected and a High Surf Advisory will go in to effect on Monday for much of the coastline.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lake Cachuma Spills for First Time in More than a Decade
For the first time in more than a decade, Lake Cachuma is spilling. Images from Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department on Wednesday show a cascade of water flowing from the lake’s reservoir through Bradbury Dam’s spillway gates at 4,100 cubic feet per second. Lake Cachuma is...
Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles
Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
signalscv.com
Cold weather alert issued for SCV
A wind advisory placed upon the Santa Clarita Valley projected gusts of up to 45 mph on Sunday night, which will be followed up by a cold weather alert on Monday night. Temperatures within the valley were already forecasted by the National Weather Service to drop to a low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night but will increase slightly to 41 degrees on Monday night. The cold weather alert will last until Tuesday night.
kclu.org
Sewage spill pollutes part of Ventura County creek
A sewer main blockage caused a major spill into a Ventura County creek. It happened Tuesday morning, in Moorpark. A Ventura County Water and Sanitation District line backed up on the 4000 block of Moorpark Avenue, in Moorpark. An estimated 2400 gallons of sewage flowed out of a manhole, and...
foxla.com
Strong winds topple trees, power lines in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A Wind Advisory remains in effect Monday as windy weather continues to sweep through Southern California, bringing along powerful wind gusts that toppled trees and some power poles. In West Los Angeles, the strong wind gusts led to some damage among cars parked under a 30 to...
Search dogs trained in Ventura County deployed to Turkey following massive quake
A devastating earthquake in the Middle East has left thousands feared dead, many buried in rubble with little hope of rescue. But help is on the way in the form of several search and rescue teams trained in Southern California. Seven canine disaster teams have deployed to Turkey to aid in the search for those […]
Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign
Bike and pedestrian safety is focus for Caltrans A seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Malibu in Ventura County is about to be redesigned with safety and climate change adaption in mind. Caltrans held a hybrid planning meeting Feb. 2 to announce its goals in an infrastructure community meeting. Although just in […] The post Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches
Hendry's Beach has taken on a different look since the hard winter storm surge. Sands will likely return in time for summer. The post Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
signalscv.com
City untags first home in slope failure, 5 remain
After concerns about a slope failure left six homes yellow-tagged Sunday, a Santa Clarita building inspector noted the first one was untagged by about 9 a.m. Tuesday, as the city worked with Tri Pointe Homes to review the builder’s remediation plans. Santa Clarita Building Official John Caprarelli said he’s...
theregistrysocal.com
Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura
LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
One Killed In Fatal Highway 126 Crash
One person was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 126. Add around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning emergency responders received reports of a fatal traffic collision on Highway 126 near Wolcott Way just west of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. A white sedan reportedly rear-ended a trailer, according ...
kvta.com
Storm-Caused Rockslide Blocks Access To A Channel Island; Simi Stabbing; Hueneme Pursuit
Channel Islands National Park says all trails and facilities on San Miguel Island, except the sandy beaches of Cuyler Harbor, are closed to the public until emergency repairs are made to Nidever Canyon Trail. There was a rockslide in that canyon caused by the January storms that is blocking the...
KEYT
23-year-old man killed in car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Arizona resident died from a single-car crash early Thursday morning on the State Street off-ramp on southbound Highway 101. The fatal car collision happened around 1:50 a.m., when the driver's Hyundai Sonata struck a guardrail, a traffic sign, and a metal pole along the right shoulder, according to California Highway Patrol.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
