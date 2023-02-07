As expected, our latest pacific storm delivered a smattering of rain showers with very light totals and more gusty northwest winds. Wind Advisories have been posted for portions of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. Gusts from the north and northwest could exceed 45 mph below mountains and foothills. The advisories should drop off by early Monday as the storm system completely exits the region. Snow showers above 3500 feet and the gusty wind could make for hazardous driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains of Ventura County and will last in to early Monday. Building surf from the northwest is also expected and a High Surf Advisory will go in to effect on Monday for much of the coastline.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO