CNET

If You Haven't Heard of GABA, You May Be Missing Out on Better Sleep

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. There's a reason why physicians recommend seven to nine hours of sleep each night. Our bedtime habits impact all aspects of our health and well-being, from our mood and brain function to our immune system and muscle tissue. However, despite how essential a good night's sleep is, many Americans struggle with insomnia. If you've tried nighttime yoga, melatonin and every other sleep remedy in the book, and still can't seem to knock out at night, there's a supplement you might want to try.
AOL Corp

What Is Norovirus, the Contagious Stomach and Intestinal Virus Spreading Right Now?

Norovirus cases are increasing across the country. The virus causes intense vomiting and diarrhea. Careful hand washing is important for prevention. This winter has seen huge waves of illnesses like RSV and the flu. Now, there’s another virus making the rounds—and it’s not pretty. Cases of norovirus are surging in the U.S., according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), with a massive uptick in positive tests for the virus happening since late January 2023.
TheDailyBeast

Our Gut Bacteria May Have the Answers to This Mystery Illness Affecting Millions

For how widespread it may be, very little is known about myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Up to 2.5 million Americans are estimated to have the chronic condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many cases seem to arise in women following an infection. Other than that, however, researchers have been at a loss to explain key questions: Why do symptoms vary so widely between individuals with the condition? Is there a foolproof way of diagnosing it? And what causes ME/CFS?These questions are especially in the public’s minds these days thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Long...
MedicalXpress

Sobering facts about wine, women and liver disease

If you missed the chance to join the popular "Dry January" challenge, it's not too late to take a break from wine, beer or liquor. If you completed the challenge, congratulations and keep going. "Although one month doesn't sound like a big deal, research suggests that decreasing alcohol use for...
msn.com

Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as GERD, is a type of acid reflux characterized by stomach acids making their way back up into the esophagus due to a weakened esophageal sphincter (LES), which is responsible for keeping the mouth of the stomach firmly closed during digestion, as per WebMD. There are several factors that contribute to the condition, including smoking, pregnancy, obesity, eating certain foods or large meals, taking specific medications, and underlying health conditions, such as lupus and scleroderma. Those with GERD will often experience bad heartburn pain after eating, nausea, vomiting, a cough that won't go away, and difficulty swallowing.
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Getting a Diverticulitis Diagnosis

The diagnostic process for diverticulitis often begins with going to a healthcare provider with symptoms such as abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhea, and fever. However, these are common to many other conditions. The healthcare provider will assess your physical condition and review your medical history. Further diagnostic procedures may involve...
Healthline

‘Ozempic Face’: What is it and What Can You Do About it?

The drug Ozempic can cause a loss of fat from the face and for some people it results in an aged, wrinkled appearance, known as ‘Ozempic face’. Risks of taking this drug include gastrointestinal issues, rashes and itching. When you stop taking Ozempic it is possible to gain...
GEORGIA STATE
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Patients with rheumatoid arthritis can try several treatments. Here’s a rundown

DEAR DR. ROACH: Why doesn’t rheumatoid arthritis have any medicines to help treat it? -- S.S.K. ANSWER: Rheumatoid arthritis is relatively common (as much as 1% of the population, with women twice as likely to be affected than men), but it’s a much less common form of arthritis than osteoarthritis, which affects as much as 40% to 50% of an older population. However, rheumatoid arthritis is much more feared because it can be destructive to the joints. It can also affect other parts of the body besides the joints, especially the heart, lungs, blood vessels and skin.
VIRGINIA STATE
Healthline

Why Hypertension, Heart Attack, Stroke Risks are Higher in the Winter

Research and experts indicate that cold weather puts stress on the heart. It can increase the risk of high blood pressure and even heart attacks. Individuals at higher risk for cardiovascular disease in warm weather are more likely to have high blood pressure or heart failure when the temperatures dip.

