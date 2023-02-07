Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 delivers up to 361 miles of range
Hyundai's handsome Ioniq 6 electric sedan doesn't only look good, it also offers some decent range. EPA-rated range estimates were published on Tuesday and the highest figure is 361 miles. That's 58 miles more range than the best estimate for the related Ioniq 5, and three miles more range than the highest estimate for the Tesla Model 3.
Carscoops
New Toyota Century SUV Could Debut This August, Based On The Highlander
The Century SUV illustrations in this article are speculative and not affiliated with or endorsed by Toyota. The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche Taycan, 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Taycan electric sedan and wagon, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the Taycan Cross Turismo soft-roader. While the updates will be mild, there are rumors of a new performance flagship coming to take on the Tesla Model S Plaid.
Top Speed
Here's How The Next-Gen BMW X3 Will Be Pushed Further Upmarket
There is some exciting news for BMW X3 fans. For a few months now, exterior spy shots of the BMW X3 being tested have surfaced on occasion. But we haven’t yet seen any indication of what the interior is going to look like. Up until now at least. The recent batch of spy shots reveals part of the interior of the X3. It looks like the X3 is ready to climb a step toward a new benchmark for the model.
Jalopnik
Porsche's Flagship Electric SUV Is Going to Be Massive
Now that practically every luxury automaker has an SUV to call its own, the next step is coming up with flagship, battery-electric versions. Porsche has been hard at work on its interpretation of the brief, and one thing’s clear, if fresh rumors bear out: it’s going to be absolutely huge.
insideevs.com
Video Shows Tesla Cybertruck’s Rear-Wheel Steering In Action
All-wheel steering is starting to become a widespread feature among luxury cars and the latest name in the game is the Tesla Cybertruck. A new video, which appears to have been filmed inside Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, has surfaced on Twitter, showing the upcoming all-electric truck’s rear-wheel steering.
Carscoops
2023 World Car Of The Year Finalists Revealed: Meet The Contenders
The contenders for the 2023 World Car Awards are coming into focus as the organization has revealed this year’s finalists. In the title category of 2023 World Car of the Year, there’s a diverse group that includes everything from coupes to crossovers to EVs. Among them are the Alfa Romeo Tonale, BMW 2-Series Coupe, BMW X1 / iX1, and Honda HR-V / ZR-V. They’ll have to battle the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia Niro, Mazda CX-60, Mercedes C-Class, Nissan Ariya, and Nissan Z.
Carscoops
Another 2023 Corvette Z06 Engine Dies, Chevy Promptly Replaces It In Two Weeks
Remember the guy who drove his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 just 52 miles before the engine died? Well, as it turns out, he isn’t the only new Z06 owner to have experienced an engine failure. The owner of a separate Z06, finished in Amplify Orange, recently took to YouTube...
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
Carscoops
Teslas Have A Hidden Safety Trick To Shut Down The High-Voltage System
Electric cars may have plenty of advantages compared to combustion-engined vehicles but they also bring new challenges in terms of how the technology must be treated in the case of an accident. Extrication specialists undertake special training for EVs, uncovering the areas they should pay attention to. One of them is the location of the special cables that need to be cut in order to shut down the high-voltage system.
Carscoops
Kia Rio To Be Axed From Europe And Australia
The Kia Rio supermini doesn’t have a bright future in the European, and Australian markets, as the automaker decided to drop it from the lineup. Interestingly, the model which is also not sold in South Korea, remains available in North America and other markets that could get a new generation in the future.
Carscoops
Would You Sell A Kidney For This 1974 Ford Bronco Restomod?
We love the new-age Ford Bronco as much as anyone but this particular 1974 Bronco restomod, heading to auction in late March, is even more remarkable. The stunning restomod will be auctioned off by Mecum and is the beneficiary of a two-year comprehensive frame-off rotisserie restoration. The exterior of the Bronco immediately stands out from a stock example thanks to the Grabber Blue and White exterior paint scheme which, to our eyes, suits it absolutely perfectly.
Carscoops
This Ferrari F8 Spider Was Custom Ordered In A Lamborghini Orange
If you’re in the market for a brand new Ferrari, chances are you will order it in one of the brand’s identifiable shades of red, the most common of which is dubbed Rosso Corsa. The original owners of this Ferrari F8 Spider went a different route. Eager to...
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Goes Light And Strong With Optional Carbon-Fiber Wheels
Ford just made a big announcement for 2024 Mustang fans – the new Dark Horse will offer an optional upgrade to carbon fiber wheels. Not only do these lightweight rims bring improved performance, they also give Mustang owners extra bragging rights as we usually see this option on higher end sports cars.
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo C43 Joins The Dark Side With New Look For 2023 F1 Season
Alfa Romeo has just revealed the C43, their contender for the 2023 Formula 1 season, and it’s quite the looker. Unlike the other teams that have revealed just their livery so far, Alfa Romeo unveiled both the livery and their 2023 car. Of course, the design is obviously subject to change if they find some performance advantages in pre-season testing, but at least they’re showing off an all-new car rather than last year’s car or the generic model.
Carscoops
BYD More Likely To Build Own Factory Than Take Over Ford’s German Facility
BYD, one of China’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers, was reportedly in talks to take over Ford’s assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany, but Stella Li, the Chinese automaker’s executive vice president, now says that the company is more likely to build its own factory in Europe. “We aren’t...
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz Teases Weird G-Class Concept Inspired By Moncler’s Puffers
Mercedes is known for its collaborative projects with artists and fashion houses, so it is no surprise that the automaker teamed up with clothing and accessory company Moncler. As a result, a rather unusual concept based on the G-Class will be fully unveiled on February 20, at the London Fashion Week.
Carscoops
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer Gets A Sharper Front End And Bigger Screens
Following in the footsteps of its larger brethren, the Blazer, the Chevrolet Trailblazer has received a facelift for the 2024MY that brings some subtle tweaks to the exterior styling as well as a larger touchscreen inside. At the same time, it continues on with the same engines, the same trim levels, and most of the same interior content. Here’s a quick breakdown of what 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer customers can expect.
Carscoops
A C8 Corvette Z06 Will Eat A Shelby Mustang GT500 Alive On The Track
If you were going on a track day, would you rather drive the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 or the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500?. Regardless of whether you’re in the Chevrolet camp or a Ford enthusiast, you’ll no doubt agree that both cars are very impressive. Yes, they are quite different from each other, but both show just how good American-built sports cars can be.
Carscoops
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Comes With AWD And CVT, Starts At $26,290
The all-new Subaru Crosstrek in its final US-spec form is here. We’ve known that it would sport new technology and improved safety but now we also get to find out what’s under the hood too. Here’s a deeper look at the Japanese automaker’s popular crossover. We’ve...
