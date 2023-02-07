July 9, 1946 - Feb. 5, 2023. Kaye L. Lindberg, 76, of Champion, MI, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Living Tree Estates in Greenville. Kaye was born on July 9, 1946, in LaMoille, Illinois, the daughter of the late Stuart and Etta Mae (nee Hopps) Althaus. On August 23, 1969, she was united in marriage to Craig Allen Lindberg at Perkins Grove United Methodist Church in LaMoille, Illinois. Craig preceded Kaye in death on July 16, 1998. Kaye had a love of animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, snowmobiling, and boating. Kaye was musically talented, playing the guitar, piano, banjo, and bassoon. She attended Wesleyan University in Illinois, earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a compassionate nurse for over 30 years. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and planning family events. Kaye was a generous person; if you went anywhere with her, she would refuse to let you pay.

