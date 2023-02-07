Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marian Meta Brandt
Nov. 28, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2023. Marian Meta Brandt (nee Koepsell) peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1942, to her parents, Gotthold A. Koepsell and Verona A.M (nee Gloede) in the Town of Herman, Dodge County. Marian was baptized on December 6, 1942 by Pastor Herman Laabs, which led to her confirmation on April 28, 1957, by Pastor William Lauterbach at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church). Marian was united in marriage with Ronald H. Brandt for 54 years on July 20, 1968. Together, their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Cheryl, Dean, and Brian.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne R. Yench, 72
Wayne Yench, age 72, formerly of Grafton and Two Rivers, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Heartsung Assisted Living in Belleville. Wayne was born June 17, 1950, in Port Washington, son of Iris Sorweid Yench and the late Ralph Yench. Wayne is survived by his mother, Iris Boley of Middleton; sister Ann Hoffman of Cross Plains; his niece Tania Hoffman; nephew Jason Hoffman; and great-nephew Shawn Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Debra Ann Metz
July 25, 1959 - Feb. 1, 2023. Debra Ann Metz passed away at her home on February 1, 2023, at the age of 63, after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Her final days were filled with love and support from family and friends. Debra was born on July 25, 1959,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy C. Trombla
June 20, 1932 - Jan. 31, 2023. Nancy C. Trombla, 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Emil and Frieda Nelson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1950, and after working to save money for college, she obtained her bachelor’s from Central State College (UWSP). She later returned to UW-Stevens Point earning her master’s, while teaching and raising her children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dolores A. Heisler Spradau
May 31, 1928 - Feb. 6, 2023. Dolores A. Heisler Spradau, 94, of Campbellsport, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. She was born on May 31, 1928, in the Town of Ashford, a daughter of the late Mathias and Johanna Thelen (nee Schill).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary V. Schultz
Mary V. Schultz (nee Grammer), age 92 years, of West Bend passed peacefully on December 22, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by her family. She had been suffering for little over a year with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and heart failure. Mary was born on January 24, 1930,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Susan ‘Sue’ Krueger (nee Stevenson)
Jan. 11, 1931 - Feb. 4, 2023. Susan “Sue” Krueger (nee Stevenson), age 92, of Waukesha, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on January 11, 1931, in Merrill, to Theodore and Grace (nee Maas) Stevenson. Susan attended Cloverbelt School in Irma for grades 1-8,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet ‘Jan’ L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann), 81
Janet ‘Jan’ L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann), 81. Janet “Jan” L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann) of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away on January 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 30, 1941 to her late parents, William A. Feldmann and Frances (nee Binder). She was united in marriage with W. Jack Van Pietersom on July 27, 1963, and together they were blessed with 3 children: Jodi, Michael, and Kari.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Theodore E. “Ted” Haischer Jr., 84
Ted Haischer Jr. of Cedarburg passed away with family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 84 years. Ted was born on June 21, 1938, in Houghton, Michigan, the son of the late Theodore E. Haischer Sr. and the late Margaret (nee Eva) Haischer. Ted was united in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James (Slim) C. Konzal
James (Slim) C. Konzal, 75, of West Bend passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 3, 2023. Jim was a loving, compassionate, and seemingly funny husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed feeding his birds and squirrels and was able to fix nearly everything. He enjoyed his video slot games and playing cards with his card buddies. Jim would play his guitar every so often and was an awesome cook and a master griller.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert W. ‘Bob’ Kratz
Robert W. “Bob” Kratz passed peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in Slinger, the son of William and Louise (nee Riesch) Kratz. Bob graduated from Slinger High School, and went on to graduate from what is now Lakeland College. Bob was a proud United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet Jendusa
Janet Jendusa, age 85, beloved wife, mother and Nonnie, passed away into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023. Janet was born on April 29, 1937, in Milwaukee. She married James Jendusa on June 25, 1960. She loved her husband, their kids and their grandkids, who cherished how she made everyone she encountered feel like they were great and could do anything.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Keuper, 90
Dorothy Keuper (nee Benke) Of Grafton, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 90 years. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of the late Thomas H. Keuper; loving mother of Beth (Mark) Acterberg; proud grandmother of Emily (Tom) Kiehnau, Lindsay (Jeremy) Ehlers and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Matthew and Nathan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joan M. Neuser
July 12, 1937 - Jan. 29, 2023. Joan M. Neuser, 85, formerly of Greenfield, passed away peacefully under the loving care of Sharon Reynolds and Promedica Hospice. Joan Marie Neuser was born on July 12, 1937, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Arthur and Marian (Larson) Neuser and was a graduate of Eau Claire High School. She also was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she received a bachelor’s degree.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lauren Lee Abplanalp
Jan. 8, 1988 - Feb. 4, 2023. Lauren Lee Abplanalp of Waukesha died surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee at the age of 35. Lauren was born on January 8, 1988, in Waukesha, the daughter of David and Sherry (nee Simpson) Abplanalp.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Caroline Ann Barr
Caroline Ann Barr (nee Riley), 83, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2023. Caroline was born March 23, 1939, in West Bend to the late William and Clara (nee Thill) Riley. Caroline was united in marriage to Ben Barr Jr. on December 4, 1971, at St. John of God in Farmington. Ben passed away on February 5, 2021. Caroline’s most precious gift was being a wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She always had a ear to lend, a hand to hold, and baked goods for all.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kaye L. Lindberg
July 9, 1946 - Feb. 5, 2023. Kaye L. Lindberg, 76, of Champion, MI, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Living Tree Estates in Greenville. Kaye was born on July 9, 1946, in LaMoille, Illinois, the daughter of the late Stuart and Etta Mae (nee Hopps) Althaus. On August 23, 1969, she was united in marriage to Craig Allen Lindberg at Perkins Grove United Methodist Church in LaMoille, Illinois. Craig preceded Kaye in death on July 16, 1998. Kaye had a love of animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, snowmobiling, and boating. Kaye was musically talented, playing the guitar, piano, banjo, and bassoon. She attended Wesleyan University in Illinois, earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a compassionate nurse for over 30 years. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and planning family events. Kaye was a generous person; if you went anywhere with her, she would refuse to let you pay.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Roland Otto Tonn
May 21, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2023. Roland Otto Tonn, born May 21, 1941, in Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Brookfield on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 81. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Mary Buhl and Carri Tonn;...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Percy’s Fine Linens in Mequon celebrates 50 years
MEQUON - Laura Smith has overseen numerous accomplishments and endured several challenges in her ownership tenure at Percy’s Fine Linens. All of it adds up to an experience she wouldn’t trade for anything in the world. Percy’s Fine Linens celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and for Smith,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Winter Quilt Show 2023
The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts the Winter Quilt Show on Saturday, February 11th from 9am to 4pm at Washington County Fair Park Pavilion, 3000 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend. The Winter Quilt Show will feature a beautiful and unique fiber art display of over 150 pieced, appliqued,...
