Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
WSFA
Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
WSFA
Scholarship to provide middle-class families access to summer programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new scholarship opportunity will provide Montgomery children the chance to participate in a summer camp. The Central Alabama Community Foundation, or CACF, has introduced the Montgomery County Summer Camp Scholarship, aimed at helping middle-class families who would have previously not qualified for assistance to attend a summer camp.
WSFA
‘Appy Hours’ exposes Montgomery area HBCU students to technology skills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Alabama State University are getting some extra exposure to technology and digital skills thanks to a new program that works to develop training sessions at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The program is called “Appy Hours” and was developed to elevate minority technology talent...
WSFA
The Rundown: You’re going to ‘love’ these events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Valentine’s Day coming up Tuesday, we have a few events this weekend that are sure to tug at your heart strings. Let’s start with Friday where it is truly A Night to Shine 2023. It is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. There will be dancing, karaoke food and more. It is happening at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club starting at 6 p.m.
School security, airbag-death case, Mardi Gras ship: Down in Alabama
Huntsville City Schools has responded to recent incidents of guns being found on campus by bringing in a new security system. A family has received a $2.7 million settlment after a Montgomery, Alabama, man was killed by exploding shrapnel from a defective airbag system. A Naval ship is coming for...
WSFA
Blood donors discuss its importance ahead of Give from the Heart blood drive
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Once again, blood is in short supply at area hospitals. That’s why WSFA 12 News is teaming up with LifeSouth Community Blood Center to help. This Friday is our annual Give from the Heart blood drive. The drive will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LifeSouth Community Blood Center on Carmichael Road. A LifeSouth bloodmobile will also be at the Prattville Donor Center at High Point Town Center, the Wetumpka Walmart and Momma Goldberg’s in downtown Troy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WSFA
Selma schools getting back on track after destructive tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - School resumed in Selma a few days after a devastating EF2 tornado rocked the community on Jan. 12. The transition has been easy for some, but for those who lost their homes it’s been a challenge. Selma City Schools community and family engagement specialist Cynthia...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
WSFA
Annual ‘Give from the Heart’ blood drive happening Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and while you work to find that unique gift for the one you love, consider giving the gift of life to someone in your community. WSFA 12 News is once again partnering with the LifeSouth Community Blood Center for the...
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
wdhn.com
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
WSFA
Morning Smile: Prattville kindergarten seeks Valentine's Day cards - clipped version
Sheriffs critical of grants to help make up for lost pistol permit fees. First Alert: Warm, dry and beautiful Tuesday, storms return Thursday. Beautiful tomorrow, but more rain is on the way! Here's a deep dive into our next system...
WSFA
Shooter sought after goats killed at Butler County nonprofit farm
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out who killed the pet goats at Hope Afield at Blessings Farm. According to the farm’s owner and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, someone drove to the nonprofit farm on Old Stage Road between Friday and Saturday night, where they shot at the livestock. Three goats were killed.
WSFA
Alabama family struggles to reach loved ones in Turkey’s massive earthquake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 20,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands are injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. The quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years. As teams race to rescue survivors...
WSFA
Voter registration kiosks in Montgomery Public Schools
Morning Smile: Prattville kindergarten seeks Valentine's Day cards - clipped version. Sheriffs critical of grants to help make up for lost pistol permit fees. First Alert: Warm, dry and beautiful Tuesday, storms return Thursday. Beautiful tomorrow, but more rain is on the way! Here's a deep dive into our next...
WSFA
Autauga County school board passes clear bag policy after gun found at school
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents packed the Autauga County school board meeting Tuesday night. People were upset after a gun was found at Prattville Junior High School. “That is disturbing to me because we’ve seen the things that are going on around the country. Even a 6-year-old brought a gun and shot a teacher,” said Patrick Lucas, referring to an incident in Newport News, Virginia last month.
WSFA
Women from Georgiana, Brewton killed in Tuesday head-on crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama woman have died following a head-on crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash claimed the lives of Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, and Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton. The two-vehicle crash happened...
WSFA
Auburn Buc-ee’s nears completion, looking to fill 250 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction of a massive gas station and travel center in Auburn is close to wrapping up. A spokesperson for Buc-ee’s says the new location will open in April, featuring a more than 53,000-square-foot store and 120 fuel pumps. Officials broke ground on the $45 million...
Yellowhammer News
Alexander City nominated as ‘best, small southern town’
Alexander City has been nominated by 10best.com, a USA Today affiliate, for the “Best Southern Small Town” award. According to the process of the competition, “20 nominees have been initially selected, with the top 10 winners determined by popular vote.”. To vote for Alex City, the only...
elmoreautauganews.com
After 16 years as Solid Waste Officer for Autauga County, John-Paul O’Driscoll to begin New Florida adventure
Top Photo: From left are Harold Hammond, John-Paul O’Driscoll and Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. In his report to the Prattville City Council Tuesday, Mayor Bill Gillespie wanted to show some appreciation and love to Autauga County Solid Waste Officer John-Paul O’Driscoll, who has announced he will be moving from the area.
