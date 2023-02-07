Read full article on original website
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Details 'Friendly Competition' Between Parents (Exclusive)
Dylan Michael Douglas is one lucky son -- and he knows it!. The 22-year-old son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, where he happily bragged about his parents' latest projects. "I'm very,...
Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Got Through Lori Harvey Breakup and If He's Really on a Dating App
First-time director Michael B. Jordan has a lot on his plate and finding love on a dating app is currently not at the top of the list. The actor, who is pulling double duty as star and filmmaker for the upcoming Creed III, clarified for CBS News' Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said he's using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Came In and 'Saved Our Movie' (Exclusive)
It's time for things to take a level in sultry and Magic Mike's Last Dance is here to show everyone how. The third installment of the stripper franchise is seemingly the final entry starring Channing Tatum and includes a new star in Salma Hayek. Last Dance follows Tatum's "Magic" Mike...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
ABC's Dax Tejera Choked to Death While His Kids Were Left Unattended in Hotel Room
The cause of death has now been revealed for Dax Tejera and, contrary to what ABC News president Kim Godwin said last month, the ABC News producer did not die from a heart attack on Dec. 23. ET has confirmed that Tejera choked to death because he was drunk while...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says
Ben Affleck may have looked aloof sitting next to Jennifer Lopez at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, but according to a seat filler who sat next to the couple, the actor couldn't have been more lovey-dovey with J.Lo. A woman who goes by @almostanna on TikTok recalled the...
This 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lands Role as Aaron in 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
This is so fetch. The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie has tapped Christopher Briney to play Aaron Samuels. According to Deadline, Briney, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one of several additions to the musical adaptation. Senior Year's Avantika and Love, Victor's Bebe Wood are also set to join the cast, playing Regina George's Plastics disciples Karen and Gretchen.
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Biggest Change When It Comes to Having 2 Kids With Chris Pratt (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still settling in to life with two tiny daughters, but they are making it work -- and using the experience for inspiration!. Katherine sat down with ET's Rachel Smith in New York recently, while promoting her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, and she opened up about having recently welcomed a new baby girl last May.
'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Talks Working With Ex Chase Stokes, Shares Current Relationship Status
As Outer Banks fans gear up for the release of the highly anticipated third season of the hit Netflix series, Madelyn Cline is opening up about her relationship status with her ex-boyfriend and co-star, Chase Stokes. Cline graces the cover of the February/March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, where she discusses...
Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body
Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
Harry Styles' Superfan 'Grandma' Reina Dishes on Their 'Unreal' Kiss and Hug at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Grandma Reina adores Harry Styles, and after Sunday night's GRAMMYs, it’s obvious the pop star feels the same way!. During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, Reina was one of eight fans to participate in a pre-taped round table discussion, sharing why their favorite artist should go home with the Album of the Year GRAMMY.
Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy
A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...
Kelsea Ballerini Shares a Glimpse of Chase Stokes From Bed
Fanning the flames? Kelsea Ballerini seemed to be fueling romance rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Amid widespread speculation linking the country singer to the actor, Ballerini took to TikTok on Wednesday to respond to remarks one user posted -- in comments on a different video -- writing, "@hichasestokes come get your girl."
Teresa Giudice No Longer Solely Blames Melissa Gorga for Family Issues After Binging Old 'RHONJ' (Exclusive)
There's one thing Teresa Giudice agrees on with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, headed into season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. "Her tagline, [cutting] the toxic people out? Ditto," Teresa tells ET over video chat, referencing Melissa's new opening catchphrase: "You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air."
'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Breaks Her Silence on Brother's Death on His 33rd Birthday
Olivia Flowers is celebrating her brother, Conner Flowers, on what would have been his 33rd birthday. On Thursday, the Southern Charm star spoke out for the first time since his death was announced. "I’ve been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality…but I want...
Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs
Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony....
'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley Promises Part 2 Will Bring 'Rewarding' Answers (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 4, Part 1 of You. Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg on Netflix's You, but the tables have turned this time and he's the one being hunted. The first five episodes of the anticipated fourth season dropped Thursday,...
