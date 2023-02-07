Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Capital Region specials for National Pizza Day
Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day! To celebrate the day, some restaurants around the Capital Region are offering pizza specials.
Legendary Saratoga Springs Restaurant Sold! What Does It Mean?
Established in 1932 in downtown Saratoga Springs, a legendary restaurant has been sold and will change hands. What does that mean for Sperry's one of the city's oldest restaurants?. Sperry's Restaurant Has Been Sold. In just three days on the market, a contract agreement was reached for the restaurant and...
Schenectady cafe reopening as new concept
Puzzles Bakery & Café closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in 2023, owner Sara Mae Pratt has announced that she's reopening with a new concept at 515 State Street in Schenectady.
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
New pizza, burger joint opens in Albany
Fatty’s Uptown has opened in the former Pastina building at 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany. The restaurant is open for takeout and dine-in.
theberkshireedge.com
Zythophiles rejoice as two new brewpubs open
When not one but two new brewpubs open locally, you know what they say is true: Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy. And how could I be anything other than happy? As close readers of The Berkshire Edge know, “Woman On The Verge” debuted last fall with a piece about Oktoberfest. A lot has happened since then, beer-wise.
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week
In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
North Adams bakery opens in new space, dinosaur snack bar taking old spot
Bailey's Bakery has reopened in a new location in North Adams. The bakery is now at 55 Main Street.
Six Flags Lake George 2023 Dates to Remember, When Will the Park Open?
We have approximately a month and a half until Spring officially arrives, time to start thinking of warmer weather. I have seen announcements for the New York State Fair and the Dutchess County Fair so I started dreaming of one of my favorite Summer activities, amusement parks!. Before you know...
Druthers Brewing Company Taking Over Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant
Druthers Brewing Company announced that it will be running a popular Saratoga Lake restaurant and taking over operations for the next ten years. This announcement comes just a couple of months after Druthers opened its fifth location in Clifton Park. What Popular Saratoga Lake Restaurant is Druthers Taking Over?. Druthers...
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
Participating restaurants for Saratoga Chowderfest
The 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest is right around the corner, making its return on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy 4 oz. samples of chowder for $2 at participating restaurants and then vote for their favorite.
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga’s Grand Union Hotel, the Leland Brothers & A.T. Stewart
It may be Paris in April, and Miami or the Riviera in January, but it has always been Saratoga in August. This fostered a necessity to house guests, whether they were seeking the curing waters, or the fickle whims of fortune at the track or faro tables. Accommodating guests in...
Max410 at The Waters Edge opening soon in Glenville
Max410 at The Waters Edge is set to open on Thursday, February 9 at 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville. The restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner service.
New pizzeria opening in Rotterdam
A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy's Ice Cream will be Poppy's Pizzeria.
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
West Mountain announces torch parade and fireworks
The Annual Fire on the Mountain celebration features live music, a torchlight parade, fireworks, and more!
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
A "Light the World" event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.
