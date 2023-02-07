ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

YOUR HEALTH: Colorectal cancer; Alarming rates in young people

BOSTON, MA (Ivanhoe Newswire) - February is National Cancer Prevention month. Experts say it’s essentially important that all adults, including young adults, learn the signs and symptoms of cancer so they know what is normal and when they should see their doctor. For example, did you know that colorectal cancer is on the rise in young people, and is on track to become the leading cause of cancer deaths in adults under fifty?
Healthline

Mental Health Spotlight: Coming to Terms with Your Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological condition that affects the central nervous system. It can cause many symptoms, which vary from one person to another. Some people with MS only have mild symptoms, while others have symptoms that get worse over time. Many people with MS have short flares of symptoms followed by periods of remission when symptoms improve.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Healthline

Taking Control of End-Stage Cervical Cancer

Late-stage cancer can cause painful symptoms and extreme stress. But there’s a lot of support for you, both physically and mentally. Cancer can be a devastating diagnosis to receive. In some cases, if the cancer is discovered too late or is unresponsive to traditional treatments, the diagnosis may not be optimistic.
boldsky.com

Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For

A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
pharmacytimes.com

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Change Treatment Landscape for Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Approval of a novel antibody-drug conjugate ushers in new second-line option. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, with an estimated 13,000 cases diagnosed and 4000 deaths recorded each year.1 Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most prominent risk factor for cervical cancer. Screenings, including Papanicolaou tests and HPV tests, and preventive HPV vaccines can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. However, limited access to these prevention measures due to health disparities can increase the rate of cervical cancer in underserved patient populations.1,2.
Michael Simpson

Cancer myths debunked with scientific facts — Big Pharma isn't hiding the cure

I keep responding to these cancer myths all across the internet, so I thought that it might be useful to list out my favorite ones. No, it would take 50,000 words to debunk all of these cancer myths. For example, the Burzynski Clinic quackery is best handled by a real cancer specialist, David Gorski, MD, who has written well over 100 articles critiquing the Burzynski pseudoscience. So I'm going to stick with my personal favorites.
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Pre-Filled Pen for Self-Administration of Tezepelumab-ekko to Treat Asthma

In a clinical trial program, 92% of health care providers, patients, and caregivers were able to successfully administer tezepelumab-ekko both in the clinic and at home for severe asthma. The FDA has approved tezepelumab-ekko (Tezspire, Amgen and AstraZeneca) for self-administration with a new pre-filled, single-use pen for patients aged 12...
MedicalXpress

Toddlers' attention to 'motherese' speech may be used to diagnose autism

We all do it: that high-pitched, sing-songy voice that spills out of your mouth whenever a baby is around. Caregivers have long used this playful, emotional, exaggerated form of speech—called "motherese"—to capture their children's attention. Now, scientists may be able to use it to diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
beingpatient.com

How to Manage Alzheimer’s Symptoms

From Alzheimer’s drugs, to therapeutic interventions, to home design modifications, here’s expert-backed guidance on managing the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects more than one in every nine Americans over the age of 65. Managing its symptoms can help improve the quality of life for people living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones, and help patients remain independent for longer.
Medical News Today

What to know about speech therapy for autism

Autistic people often have challenges with social communication and interaction. Speech therapy can help them communicate more meaningfully and effectively by building their communication and social skills. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a developmental disorder that affects a person’s ability to learn, behave, communicate, and interact with others....
curetoday.com

Clinical Trials in Hereditary Cancer Maybe A Key to Better Health Outcomes

Colleen Moretti: Are there clinical trials available for those who have a hereditary cancer or increased risk of one due to a mutation or passed down gene?. Diane Rose: Yes, there are many trials that are open in enrolling people affected by hereditary cancer. So, whether they have a known gene mutation or they're at high risk of cancer, and there's many different types of studies that are available to participate in, and those include screening, prevention and risk studies. There's, of course cancer treatment studies. We also see quality of life and well-being studies. And then there's surveys registries and interviews, where people can share their experiences and that also furthers research. And we want people to know that, regardless of where they are in their hereditary cancer experience, there are likely to be studies that are enrolling them, and FORCE compiled studies on our website that would be of highest interest to the hereditary cancer community and all of these categories, and that's on our website (facingourrisk.org) under research.
MedicalXpress

New guideline provides treatment recommendations for people who act out their dreams while asleep

A new clinical practice guideline developed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine provides recommendations for the management of REM sleep behavior disorder in adults. The guideline, available online as an accepted paper in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, updates the AASM's previous guidance published in 2010. Several clinical trials conducted in the last decade have contributed new evidence to the published literature, providing additional support for the recommendations.
pharmacytimes.com

Clinical Overview: Pimavanserin for Parkinson Disease

Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for the treatment of Parkinson disease-associated hallucinations and delusions. Pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was approved by the FDA in 2016 with breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of Parkinson disease (PD)-associated hallucinations and delusions. The approval was based on the findings from a 6-week clinical trial and extended open-label follow-up period.1.
infomeddnews.com

Study Unravels Interplay Between Sleep, Chronic Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation

Often debilitating, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons individuals seek medical help. About 65 million adults in the United States are affected by chronic pain. Between 67 to 88 percent of them also suffer from sleep disturbances, including longer and more frequent nocturnal awakenings and poorer sleep quality. Moreover, sleep disorders also may exacerbate pain by contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and depression.
targetedonc.com

Niraparib Maintenance Shows Continued PFS Improvement in Ovarian Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology™ Case-Based Roundtable™ event, Paul DiSilvestro, MD, discussed the results of the PRIMA trial of niraparib maintenance therapy for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. This is the second of 3 articles based on this event. Targeted OncologyTM: What results were seen in the PRIMA trial...
MedicalXpress

Study finds 41% of infant deaths associated with genetic diseases

In a study appearing today in JAMA Network Open, Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) researchers found that the contribution of genetic diseases to infant deaths was higher than previously recognized. Of 112 infant deaths evaluated, single-locus (Mendelian) genetic diseases were found to be the most common antecedent of infant mortality and associated with 41% of the deaths.
WAFB

WAFB

