Colleen Moretti: Are there clinical trials available for those who have a hereditary cancer or increased risk of one due to a mutation or passed down gene?. Diane Rose: Yes, there are many trials that are open in enrolling people affected by hereditary cancer. So, whether they have a known gene mutation or they're at high risk of cancer, and there's many different types of studies that are available to participate in, and those include screening, prevention and risk studies. There's, of course cancer treatment studies. We also see quality of life and well-being studies. And then there's surveys registries and interviews, where people can share their experiences and that also furthers research. And we want people to know that, regardless of where they are in their hereditary cancer experience, there are likely to be studies that are enrolling them, and FORCE compiled studies on our website that would be of highest interest to the hereditary cancer community and all of these categories, and that's on our website (facingourrisk.org) under research.

2 DAYS AGO