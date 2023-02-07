ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

i100rocks.com

Pair of pianists to perform in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A piano performance for a good cause is happening tonight in Cortland. SUNY Cortland instructor Marina Gorelaya is playing alongside recent grad Jake Hutton. Proceeds will help Ukrainian refugees and people affected by the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey. Gorelaya says the show is...
CORTLAND, NY
i100rocks.com

18th annual Ithaca Loves Teachers event happening February 16-28

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – For almost 20 years, Ithaca has celebrated teachers during their winter break. Ithaca Loves Teachers champions the work of educators and provides a boost in tourism. A plethora of special events and discounts from local businesses, including dining and lodging, are available to any public or private school teacher, employee, or staff member.
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Ithaca bridge to re-open Friday afternoon

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — After eight months, a bridge in Ithaca is almost ready to re-open. 14850.com reports work on the Cecil A. Malone Bridge near Wegmans is almost finished. It’s set to open to traffic by five o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Last June, the bridge was closed...
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

DIA looking into potential bus hub downtown

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A downtown bus hub in Ithaca might become reality. Gary Ferguson is executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. He says they’re still researching. Part of the research is scouting potential locations. A survey will soon be sent around to bus users seeking their...
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Cortland Common Council accepting bids for Parker School building

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland officials are seeking bids for the Parker Elementary School building, which closed several years ago. Mayor Scott Steve tells us people are interested. Mayor Steve says there are some ideas for the property under consideration. The city has sent out RFPs or requests for...
CORTLAND, NY
i100rocks.com

Board of Zoning Appeals approves Lincoln Street Diner request to open Sundays

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lincoln Street Diner in Ithaca is now allowed to open on Sundays. Property owner Rick Page requested opening a 7th day, citing increased revenue on weekends. During a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Tuesday evening, a majority voted to approve the request. It’s unclear when the diner will be open seven days.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire on Link Road in Rome

ROME, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a home on Link Road in Rome early Thursday morning. Rome firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find smoke and some flames coming from the entryway on the side of the house. Upon further investigation, they saw flames also coming from the basement.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
WETM 18 News

Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail

An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Mayor Lewis speaks out on search for Ithaca’s next police chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A search for a permanent police chief in Ithaca will soon begin. Mayor Laura Lewis addressed the search Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News. It’s the second search for a permanent chief of police. Lewis says this time it will be different. John Joly...
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Tompkins County to get more opioid settlement funds

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County will receive additional opioid settlement money. The county has already gotten about $700,000. Whole Health Commissioner Frank Kruppa says more funding is on the way, including $150,000 for the City of Ithaca. He says it’s not clear where all the money is coming...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse elementary student found with gun ammunition and a razor blade in backpack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An elementary student from a local elementary school was found with a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade inside their backpack, according to Syracuse Police. The 5-year-old student came to school at Porter Elementary School on Monday, February 7 where the following objects were inside the child’s backpack. Syracuse Police […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Early Morning Fire in City of Cortland Knocked Down Quickly

Early yesterday morning, around 6:45am, the City of Cortland Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 185 Port Watson Street in the City of Cortland. When firefighters arrived, a fire was confirmed in the building with smoke showing. Additional firefighters arrived and began to search the building for anyone who may still be inside. As the search went on inside the building, firefighters outside began fire suppression, with additional firefighters placing ladders for fire safety and ventilation.
CORTLAND, NY

