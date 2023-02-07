Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
Bham Now
Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center
Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
What is going on at Nana Funks? Birmingham wants to know
Over the last few days, many questions have been asked about the future of a popular Birmingham club, but few answers have been given.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
CBS42.com
Birmingham’s ‘Go Rescue’ launches new EMT accelerated training program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The critical shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians working in Alabama is still ongoing since the pandemic. “Go Rescue” in Birmingham is working to change that through a new program. The GoRescue EMS Academy, created in part by CEO Brady McLaughlin, is an accelerated...
birminghamtimes.com
‘When I Saw Him, I Could Literally Hear the Angels Singing’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Commission commits $5 million to amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission has pitched in the final public funding piece for a proposed $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham. The $5 million commitment matched identical pledges from the BJCC and City of Birmingham. The 9,000-seat venue is set to be built on a couple of...
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
CBS42.com
Monster Jam comes to Birmingham this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) – For the first time since 2020, Monster Jam will be returning to Birmingham this weekend. This year’s Monster Jam will feature trucks flying in the air and crushing obstacles. A new truck will be unveiled this weekend, promising more mayhem. “A lot of thought...
Plane gets stuck in mud after landing at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No injuries were reported after a UPS plane landed and got stuck in mud early Thursday morning at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. According to airport spokesperson Kim Hunt, the plane landed and was taxing to its designated area around 5:10 a.m. when the pilot took a turn away from the surface and […]
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Bham Now
16th Street Baptist Church featured in New York Times
Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church was featured in the New York Times travel section last Sunday in a list of 8 places across the U.S. that illuminate black history. Because many culturally significant sites integral to black history have either disappeared or fallen into disrepair, the National Trust for the Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has contributed to the preservation of several historical landmarks including the 16th Street Baptist Church.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham transit unveils new bus with picture of 12 moms to stop gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A newly wrapped bus will be making its way through Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods with this message on the back: stop the violence. “We’re trying to bring awareness to our pain and suffering of our children that have been murdered on these streets of Birmingham, Sheree Kennon said. Her son Detraio Whorton died in 2021.
Birmingham Police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing teenager last seen Friday. According to BPD, Danayjah Ward, 16, was last seen in the 4700 to 4800 block of Court R on Feb. 3. She is described as being 5’4″, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and green […]
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: New ballroom unveiled at Kress Building in downtown Birmingham [PHOTOS]
Last month, Bham Now was invited to see the latest renovations to the ballroom at the Kress Building (301 19th Street N.)in downtown Birmingham. Purchased in the early 2000s by Kress LLC, the lower level was home to the Red Mountain Theatre (RMT). When RMT moved out of the space...
Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
wvtm13.com
UAB opens smell and taste clinic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is estimated more than 60 percent of people who have had COVID-19 lose at least some of their taste or smell. UAB says roughly 45 percent of those people report extended smell loss. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic recently opened at UAB to help...
Anniston missing man disappearance ‘involuntary’ four months later
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a missing person’s case, now police say DeAngelo Allen went missing involuntarily. Since mid-September – his family, friends and the Anniston Police Department has been searching for the 31-year-old. Both family and police have the same message: anyone who knows anything about why Allen went missing — they […]
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
14-year-old Birmingham runaway missing nearly 1 week found safe
UPDATE: Police say Jehla was found safe. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Birmingham girl who they say ran away from home nearly one week ago. Jehla Prince, 14, was reported missing to Birmingham police on Jan. 31. Her last known location was 1613 21st...
Comments / 0