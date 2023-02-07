Read full article on original website
Related
Duran Duran bringing North American tour to Blossom Music Center in September
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Fresh off their 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran have announced a 27-date North American tour for 2023. The classic new wave band will play at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 10, with support from Bastille, Nile Rodgers, and Chic. There is a presale that begins this coming Monday at 10 a.m. and goes until Feb. 15 at 10 p.m., while general ticket sales begin Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Bryan College Station Eagle
February: The month the music lived on
Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
Pat Benatar Announces Spring Headlining Tour
Pat Benatar – along with her husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo – has announced a run of spring tour dates. The duo will play their first U.S. concert of the year on March 9 as part of the Love Rocks benefit in New York. Further headlining dates are scheduled throughout April, as Benatar will perform in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’ Delayed the Release of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’
Keith Richards explained why The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" and The Beatles' "Paperback Writer" were released at certain times in 1966.
Charlie Watts Stole the Trick The Rolling Stones Used Before Their 1975 Tour, According to Ronnie Wood
Ronnie Wood claims Charlie Watts stole the promotional trick The Rolling Stones used before their 1975 tour.
iheart.com
Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette
Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
okayplayer.com
Legendary Pop Composer & Musician, Burt Bacharach, Has Died
Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Pop music composer Burt Bacharach, best known for “Walk on By” and “I Say A Little Prayer,” has died at 94. Storied pop composer and musician Burt Bacharach, known for writing hits including Dionne Warwick‘s “Walk...
Legendary Hitmaker Burt Bacharach Has Said His Last "...Little Prayer"
Burt Bacharach was a legendary American composer, songwriter, and record producer who has significantly impacted popular music for over six decades. With a career that has covered eight decades, he has written some of the most memorable and beloved songs in the history of popular music.
Burt Bacharach, master of pop songwriting, dies aged 94
Singer and performer, who wrote Walk on By and What the World Needs Now Is Love, died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes
Comments / 0