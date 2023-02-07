ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duran Duran bringing North American tour to Blossom Music Center in September

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Fresh off their 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran have announced a 27-date North American tour for 2023. The classic new wave band will play at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 10, with support from Bastille, Nile Rodgers, and Chic. There is a presale that begins this coming Monday at 10 a.m. and goes until Feb. 15 at 10 p.m., while general ticket sales begin Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
February: The month the music lived on

Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
Pat Benatar Announces Spring Headlining Tour

Pat Benatar – along with her husband and musical partner, Neil Giraldo – has announced a run of spring tour dates. The duo will play their first U.S. concert of the year on March 9 as part of the Love Rocks benefit in New York. Further headlining dates are scheduled throughout April, as Benatar will perform in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.
Metallica Announces Upcoming Album '72 Seasons' On Cassette

Metallica is going old-school. The band recently announced that they will release a cassette tape version of their upcoming album, “72 Seasons,” when it comes out in April. The band posted a picture of the tape on social media and wrote, “Looking for a reason to dust off...
Legendary Pop Composer & Musician, Burt Bacharach, Has Died

Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. Pop music composer Burt Bacharach, best known for “Walk on By” and “I Say A Little Prayer,” has died at 94. Storied pop composer and musician Burt Bacharach, known for writing hits including Dionne Warwick‘s “Walk...
