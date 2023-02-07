May 15, 1949 - Feb. 3, 2023. Jerome J. Eberhardt passed away peacefully at home at the age of 73 on Friday, February 3, 2023. Jerome was born on May 15, 1949, to John and Bernice (nee Becker) Eberhardt. Jerome graduated from Slinger High School in 1968. Afterward, Jerome was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Army, Jerome was employed at Amity Leather Products Company in West Bend until it closed. He then worked at Craft-Cast Company in Jackson until his retirement. He also enjoyed working at Main Street Mobil where, over the years, he made friends with the owners, co-workers, and customers.

