Greater Milwaukee Today
Debra Ann Metz
July 25, 1959 - Feb. 1, 2023. Debra Ann Metz passed away at her home on February 1, 2023, at the age of 63, after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Her final days were filled with love and support from family and friends. Debra was born on July 25, 1959,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harlan E. Weisser
Harlan E. Weisser passed peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born in Tripp, South Dakota, the son of the late Ernest and Hulda (nee Mehlhaff) Weisser. Harlan moved to the West Bend area in 1972, and worked for a few different places; however, he enjoyed working 3rd shift for many years at Truckers & Travelers so, he could spend his days taking care of things at home before he retired. On July 5, 1987, he married Gertrude M. (nee Weiss), and they shared 36 wonderful years together.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dolores A. Heisler Spradau
May 31, 1928 - Feb. 6, 2023. Dolores A. Heisler Spradau, 94, of Campbellsport, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. She was born on May 31, 1928, in the Town of Ashford, a daughter of the late Mathias and Johanna Thelen (nee Schill).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Mae Weber
May 8, 1942 - February 5, 2023. Dorothy Mae Weber, age 80, of West Bend passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 8, 1942, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Delores and Donald Brock. Dorothy was born and raised in Jackson. She married Lewis R....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jerome J. Eberhardt
May 15, 1949 - Feb. 3, 2023. Jerome J. Eberhardt passed away peacefully at home at the age of 73 on Friday, February 3, 2023. Jerome was born on May 15, 1949, to John and Bernice (nee Becker) Eberhardt. Jerome graduated from Slinger High School in 1968. Afterward, Jerome was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Army, Jerome was employed at Amity Leather Products Company in West Bend until it closed. He then worked at Craft-Cast Company in Jackson until his retirement. He also enjoyed working at Main Street Mobil where, over the years, he made friends with the owners, co-workers, and customers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne R. Yench, 72
Wayne Yench, age 72, formerly of Grafton and Two Rivers, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Heartsung Assisted Living in Belleville. Wayne was born June 17, 1950, in Port Washington, son of Iris Sorweid Yench and the late Ralph Yench. Wayne is survived by his mother, Iris Boley of Middleton; sister Ann Hoffman of Cross Plains; his niece Tania Hoffman; nephew Jason Hoffman; and great-nephew Shawn Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert W. ‘Bob’ Kratz
Robert W. “Bob” Kratz passed peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in Slinger, the son of William and Louise (nee Riesch) Kratz. Bob graduated from Slinger High School, and went on to graduate from what is now Lakeland College. Bob was a proud United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert Rist
Nov. 16, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2023. Robert D. Rist went to his eternal home on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the age of 81 years old. He born in Lawrence, Kansas, to Neal and Edna (nee Pfantz) Rist. Robert was married to the love of his life Mary (nee Van Minsel) Rist for 56 years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy C. Trombla
June 20, 1932 - Jan. 31, 2023. Nancy C. Trombla, 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Emil and Frieda Nelson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1950, and after working to save money for college, she obtained her bachelor’s from Central State College (UWSP). She later returned to UW-Stevens Point earning her master’s, while teaching and raising her children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary V. Schultz
Mary V. Schultz (nee Grammer), age 92 years, of West Bend passed peacefully on December 22, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by her family. She had been suffering for little over a year with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and heart failure. Mary was born on January 24, 1930,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Susan ‘Sue’ Krueger (nee Stevenson)
Jan. 11, 1931 - Feb. 4, 2023. Susan “Sue” Krueger (nee Stevenson), age 92, of Waukesha, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on January 11, 1931, in Merrill, to Theodore and Grace (nee Maas) Stevenson. Susan attended Cloverbelt School in Irma for grades 1-8,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Kay Simonis
May 15, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2023. Mary Kay Simonis, age 71, of Eagle, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Mary Kay was born on May 15, 1951 in Milwaukee to Ralph and Beatrice (Krzyzaniak) Ksobiech. Mary Kay married the love of her life, Ron Simonis, on October 16, 1971, in Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judy E. Justman
Nov. 11, 1947 - Feb. 4, 2023. Judy E. Justman (nee Galabinske), age 75 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2023, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Judy was born on November 11, 1947, in West Bend to Clarence and Mildred (nee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet Jendusa
Janet Jendusa, age 85, beloved wife, mother and Nonnie, passed away into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023. Janet was born on April 29, 1937, in Milwaukee. She married James Jendusa on June 25, 1960. She loved her husband, their kids and their grandkids, who cherished how she made everyone she encountered feel like they were great and could do anything.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lauren Lee Abplanalp
Jan. 8, 1988 - Feb. 4, 2023. Lauren Lee Abplanalp of Waukesha died surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee at the age of 35. Lauren was born on January 8, 1988, in Waukesha, the daughter of David and Sherry (nee Simpson) Abplanalp.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Peggy Jean Wagner, 93
Peggy Jean (nee Paegelow) Wagner of Cedarburg passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 1, 2023, at the age 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Leland “Lee” Wagner; loving mother of Terry (Peggy) and Christi (Michael) Tamsen; proud grandma of three angels, Michelle (Jim) Kutz, Tricia (fiancé, Ernest Ziemer) VanGroll and Tara (Aaron) Wagner-Siekmann; and beloved great-grandma to: Kara, Leah, Liam, Graham, Isabel, Taron and Landon. She was dear sister of Sylvia (the late Jack) Laack & Lois (Donald) Porter. She was preceded in death by siblings Anne Paegelow and Lester “Sonny” Paegelow Jr. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Theodore E. “Ted” Haischer Jr., 84
Ted Haischer Jr. of Cedarburg passed away with family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 84 years. Ted was born on June 21, 1938, in Houghton, Michigan, the son of the late Theodore E. Haischer Sr. and the late Margaret (nee Eva) Haischer. Ted was united in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet ‘Jan’ L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann), 81
Janet ‘Jan’ L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann), 81. Janet “Jan” L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann) of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away on January 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 30, 1941 to her late parents, William A. Feldmann and Frances (nee Binder). She was united in marriage with W. Jack Van Pietersom on July 27, 1963, and together they were blessed with 3 children: Jodi, Michael, and Kari.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joan M. Neuser
July 12, 1937 - Jan. 29, 2023. Joan M. Neuser, 85, formerly of Greenfield, passed away peacefully under the loving care of Sharon Reynolds and Promedica Hospice. Joan Marie Neuser was born on July 12, 1937, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Arthur and Marian (Larson) Neuser and was a graduate of Eau Claire High School. She also was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she received a bachelor’s degree.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Keuper, 90
Dorothy Keuper (nee Benke) Of Grafton, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 90 years. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of the late Thomas H. Keuper; loving mother of Beth (Mark) Acterberg; proud grandmother of Emily (Tom) Kiehnau, Lindsay (Jeremy) Ehlers and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Matthew and Nathan.
