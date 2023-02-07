Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, hold on to beat Sixers 106-99
BOSTON (AP) — With three of Boston's regular starters out — and Jaylen Brown soon to join them — Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead the Celtics to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.Jayson Tatum had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Boston, which won for the fourth time in five games to add to the NBA's best record (39-16). The 76ers (34-19) are second in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference, having lost both matchups with the Celtics this season.Joel Embiid scored 28 points and...
Golden State Warriors are in talks to acquire Saddiq Bey from Detroit Pistons
We are now less than two hours from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and we have a report to pass along that will catch the interest of fans in the Motor City. According to a report from Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors, and Detroit Pistons are in conversations about a trade that would send Saddiq Bey to what Warriors. Fischer added that The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon's trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers Game
Boston converting blocks into buckets is a common theme in the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Sixers game. Protecting the Rim at One End Leads to Finishing Above it at the Other. Luke Kornet gets help from Sam Hauser, who's pinching in, then shows before retreating back...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Cam Reddish Trade Rumors: Pistons, Nuggets Linked
The New York Knicks are a team that has been involved in a ton of NBA trade rumors recently. They have been linked to a number of different players, as Leon Rose and the front office search high and low for impact acquisitions to make. New York made a bid...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
Yardbarker
Celtics capable of weathering loss of Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics proved earlier this season that they can survive an extended absence by Jaylen Brown. Now they'll need to do it again. Brown took an accidental elbow to the face by teammate Jayson Tatum late in the first half of Wednesday night’s 106-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers and did not return. Per reports, he suffered a facial fracture and will be out until at least after the All-Star break.
Yardbarker
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland out vs. Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will be sidelined with groin soreness and Garland will be out due to thumb soreness. Mitchell was held out of five of Cleveland's six games from Jan. 18-27 due to the same injury, while Garland hasn't missed a game since Jan. 4.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture in collision with teammate Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown was named an Eastern Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star Game, but his chances of taking part later this month seem diminished.
NBC Sports
Brown out, Tatum questionable for C's vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics may have to rely on their depth again when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. After beating the Philadelphia 76ers despite being down four starters, the C's have all five starters on the injury report heading into Friday's matchup. Jaylen Brown unsurprisingly has been ruled out after suffering a facial fracture in a collision with Jayson Tatum on Wednesday night. Tatum is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.
