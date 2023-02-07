ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation

When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
WHAS 11

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body

Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
WHAS 11

Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)

Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
MIAMI, FL
soaphub.com

Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
SheKnows

General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?

It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Reunites a Much-Missed Familiar Face With Kayla

If there’s one good thing that’s come out of Kayla, Kate and Marlena dying, it’s that we’ve been getting some trips down Memory Lane and we’ve gotten to see some familiar characters who’ve passed on in the afterlife — characters like Adrienne!. Though...
SheKnows

General Hospital Mystery Solved — and Another One Right Behind It!

General Hospital fave Parry Shen (Brad) has posted his share of comical social photos and videos over the years, and earlier this week, not only did he show fans what he likes to snack on in between takes but he also revealed where he stores one of his favorite treats, which in turn solved a Port Charles wardrobe mystery.
SheKnows

See How Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker Celebrates a Big Win With Her Former Husband and Her Future One

The past and present daytime stars came together with one goal in mind. Different families have different ways of spending their weekends and in the case of the blended family that consists of Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole), her fiancé and former co-star Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) and her ex-husband and current castmate Kyle Lowder (Rex), it was all about being there for their daughter Isabella. To cap off their weekend with some “post-weekend” fun the trio took some time to relax over a couple margaritas following Isabella’s soccer tournament.
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Makes a Guest Star of a Character It Shouldn’t Have Killed Off in the First Place

Chrishell Stause will be making her way back to Days of Our Lives this week once again. And though her character may have been murdered in 2019 that hasn’t stopped Jordan’s spirit from returning to Salem a time or two, which left many wondering why the soap really needed to kill her off in the first place. However, it won’t be in Salem where we’ll see Ben’s dearly departed sister this time… it’ll be in purgatory!
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Reveals Her Daughter’s Diagnosis — and the Castmate Whose ‘Rock-Star Sister-in-Law’ Was Key to Getting Her Well

During the evening of Thursday, February 2, General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) replied to a tweet about how expensive insulin is and in turn, revealed that her daughter Lauren had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes back in July 2022. The tweet in question was from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who stated, “Insulin should not be so expensive. California is going to create its own insulin.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy