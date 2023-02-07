Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Zach Shallcross Takes These 4 Women on Hometown Dates
'The Bachelor' star Zach Shallcross's new season starts on Jan. 23, but we already know which four women make it to Hometown Dates.
WHAS 11
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body
Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
WHAS 11
Harry Styles' Superfan 'Grandma' Reina Dishes on Their 'Unreal' Kiss and Hug at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Grandma Reina adores Harry Styles, and after Sunday night's GRAMMYs, it’s obvious the pop star feels the same way!. During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, Reina was one of eight fans to participate in a pre-taped round table discussion, sharing why their favorite artist should go home with the Album of the Year GRAMMY.
WHAS 11
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
SheKnows
Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’ at Days of Our Lives — and How Camila Banus Handled It
This scene really tested her. Gabi is a woman on a mission on Days of Our Lives right now. Just as she decided was about to give up on Stefan — give up on love — Wendy swooped in with an apology and some much-needed words of encouragement. Gabi Hernandez does not give up. She pushes on and makes things happen.
SheKnows
Terry’s News Leaves Willow and Michael Hopeful — and a Report That [Spoiler] Is Dead Shocks Port Charles
It’s a new day in Port Charles and Drew and Carly wake up in bed together. She asks if he’s having any regrets. He says only that they can’t go public because of the insider trading accusations they could still face. Carly suggests they change the subject, so Drew says, “I love waking up with you.” She echoes the statement.
soaphub.com
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
SheKnows
General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?
It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Reunites a Much-Missed Familiar Face With Kayla
If there’s one good thing that’s come out of Kayla, Kate and Marlena dying, it’s that we’ve been getting some trips down Memory Lane and we’ve gotten to see some familiar characters who’ve passed on in the afterlife — characters like Adrienne!. Though...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
How Old Is Esther on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' character Esther Valentine is a soap opera icon whose been entertaining fans for four decades.
SheKnows
General Hospital Mystery Solved — and Another One Right Behind It!
General Hospital fave Parry Shen (Brad) has posted his share of comical social photos and videos over the years, and earlier this week, not only did he show fans what he likes to snack on in between takes but he also revealed where he stores one of his favorite treats, which in turn solved a Port Charles wardrobe mystery.
SheKnows
See How Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker Celebrates a Big Win With Her Former Husband and Her Future One
The past and present daytime stars came together with one goal in mind. Different families have different ways of spending their weekends and in the case of the blended family that consists of Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole), her fiancé and former co-star Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) and her ex-husband and current castmate Kyle Lowder (Rex), it was all about being there for their daughter Isabella. To cap off their weekend with some “post-weekend” fun the trio took some time to relax over a couple margaritas following Isabella’s soccer tournament.
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Characters Who Could Be Returning in 2023
'The Young and the Restless' could be seeing more beloved characters return in 2023 in time for the show's 50th anniversary.
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Makes a Guest Star of a Character It Shouldn’t Have Killed Off in the First Place
Chrishell Stause will be making her way back to Days of Our Lives this week once again. And though her character may have been murdered in 2019 that hasn’t stopped Jordan’s spirit from returning to Salem a time or two, which left many wondering why the soap really needed to kill her off in the first place. However, it won’t be in Salem where we’ll see Ben’s dearly departed sister this time… it’ll be in purgatory!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Reveals Her Daughter’s Diagnosis — and the Castmate Whose ‘Rock-Star Sister-in-Law’ Was Key to Getting Her Well
During the evening of Thursday, February 2, General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) replied to a tweet about how expensive insulin is and in turn, revealed that her daughter Lauren had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes back in July 2022. The tweet in question was from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who stated, “Insulin should not be so expensive. California is going to create its own insulin.”
SheKnows
And Away They Go: Days of Our Lives Writes Off Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker’s ‘WilSon’
The revolving door is spinning open once again at Days of Our Lives as two more of its actors are set to leave the canvas. Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker will be making their exit as “WilSon’s” Will and Sonny next week, as reported in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.
Comments / 0