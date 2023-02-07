Read full article on original website
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
WBTV
LGBTQ bill for public schools passes NC Senate
Late last year, CMPD Chief Dave Robinson voiced concerns to Charlotte city council about wait times for 911 calls because of staff shortages. When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. Helping others: Local...
Local News Roundup: CATS Bus driver strike averted; naming rights proposed to generate money for city; pioneering judge Shirley Fulton dies at 71
A strike by Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers is averted and discussions begin regarding a new deal with the drivers’ union this week. In addition, CATS will look for a new company to run the bus system. We’ll dig into details and hear what Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle said to city council’s transportation committee this week.
Albemarle’s advanced research hub ready to roll with state, local incentives approved
Mecklenburg’s Board of County Commissioners last night approved $4.2 million worth of incentives for Albemarle Corp., the final step in a $14.2 million package from state and local government.
'It's one of the most severe and harsh laws': DMV & insurance companies partner to suspend licenses, recoup money
Jacob Twisdale lost everything when his son Evan died in a wreck. Nearly two years later, Jacob's license was suspended and to get it back he'd have to pay $20,000. Jacob Twisdale paid the price twice. First, he lost his only child. Then, two years later, the North Carolina Department...
A petition for Latino early voter data gets a nod of approval from the North Carolina election board
The North Carolina State Board of Elections plans to include Latino turnout in early voting estimates for the first time. The decision comes after a civic engagement group in Mecklenburg County petitioned the board to establish more inclusive data reporting. In the lead-up to general elections, the state board releases...
Union County school district inspires next generation to become teachers
The Union County Public Schools Board of Education has plans to get more teachers in the classroom by recruiting the young talent that’s already in their high schools.
carolinajournal.com
One Democrat backs amendment making N.C. Board of Education members elected
Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, broke ranks with her party to support an amendment that could shift the balance of power on the N.C. State Board of Education. Cotham is one of three Democrats to get powerful co-chair committee assignments in the new session. North Carolina Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg...
CATS will seek to hire new company to manage bus system
The Charlotte Area Transit System will soon start looking for a new company to run its bus system, after years of operational problems and declining ridership. They avoided a strike by its bus drivers with a successful contract vote this weekend. Within the next two months, the city will issue a request for proposals from private companies to run the bus system.
‘Never seen it in my career’: BBB economist on small business closures
The BBB serves 32 counties in N.C. In the last six months, it has seen 232 businesses close, nearly doubling the yearly average.
Mixed-use development in Matthews making changes after pushback from neighbors
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A proposed mixed-use development in Matthews is making changes after pushback from people living in the area. The developer of Santé Matthews is reducing the amount of high-density housing but some say it’s not enough. The main issue some neighbors have had with the...
Investigation underway after CMS employee charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Police have arrested a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee for alleged crimes against children, the district confirmed Wednesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said CMPD school resource officers at Wilson STEM Academy notified CMPD's Crimes Against Children unit Tuesday afternoon that a girl had reported being inappropriately touched by a school employee.
‘Quiet rebel’: Shirley Fulton, first Black woman elected Superior Court judge in NC, dies at 71
Longtime Mecklenburg County Judge Shirley Fulton has died at the age of 71, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report.
Deceased man’s mother says she had to pay MV Realty $23,000 for contract he signed
For months homeowners have contacted Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke saying they got locked into contracts with MV Realty, a real estate company that offers fast cash in exchange for exclusive rights to sell your home for 40 years. Now for the first time, Stoogenke hears from a woman who had nothing to do with the company until she tried to sell her late son’s home.
Police transparency in the wake of Tyre Nichols
The statement Memphis police initially put out regarding the beating death of Tyre Nichols did not match what video evidence later showed. Police originally said Nichols fought back, even reaching for an officer's weapon. However, neither video released from the incident showed anything of the sort. Instead, the evidence showed several officers beating Nichols while he was on the ground.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
‘It’s fantastic’: Retired officer starts cab service in Waxhaw
In downtown Waxhaw, an historic Main Street is filled with businesses ready to serve customers.
Victim’s mom speaks after CMS employee accused of inappropriately touching student
A 25-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a student, police stated in a news release Wednesday. Now, her mother tells Channel 9 she admires her daughter’s bravery for reporting it.
Will companies pay millions for naming rights by Charlotte's bus station?
Would you spend $750,000 to put your name on Charlotte’s new uptown bus station?. A consultant told a City Council committee this week that he expects a company would buy the naming rights to the new facility, scheduled to open by the end of the decade. Sean Moran with...
mytjnow.com
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
WFAE.org
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
