Charlotte, NC

WBTV

LGBTQ bill for public schools passes NC Senate

Late last year, CMPD Chief Dave Robinson voiced concerns to Charlotte city council about wait times for 911 calls because of staff shortages. When it’s an emergency, timing is everything. That’s what 911 is for. But what if your call isn’t answered in seconds?. Helping others: Local...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: CATS Bus driver strike averted; naming rights proposed to generate money for city; pioneering judge Shirley Fulton dies at 71

A strike by Charlotte Area Transit System bus drivers is averted and discussions begin regarding a new deal with the drivers’ union this week. In addition, CATS will look for a new company to run the bus system. We’ll dig into details and hear what Interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle said to city council’s transportation committee this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

CATS will seek to hire new company to manage bus system

The Charlotte Area Transit System will soon start looking for a new company to run its bus system, after years of operational problems and declining ridership. They avoided a strike by its bus drivers with a successful contract vote this weekend. Within the next two months, the city will issue a request for proposals from private companies to run the bus system.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Investigation underway after CMS employee charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Police have arrested a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee for alleged crimes against children, the district confirmed Wednesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said CMPD school resource officers at Wilson STEM Academy notified CMPD's Crimes Against Children unit Tuesday afternoon that a girl had reported being inappropriately touched by a school employee.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Police transparency in the wake of Tyre Nichols

The statement Memphis police initially put out regarding the beating death of Tyre Nichols did not match what video evidence later showed. Police originally said Nichols fought back, even reaching for an officer's weapon. However, neither video released from the incident showed anything of the sort. Instead, the evidence showed several officers beating Nichols while he was on the ground.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
ROCK HILL, SC
WFAE.org

Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?

Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

