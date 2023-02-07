Read full article on original website
Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
abc12.com
Flint Community School Board votes to demolish Washington, move forward on other projects
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Community school board voted Wednesday night to move forward with plans to demolish Washington Elementary school and begin discussions with the CS Mott Foundation on a grant for potential new schools and renovations. The district has been criticized for the conditions of several of...
Saginaw’s Houghton-Jones neighborhood group to receive $400K from city stimulus
SAGINAW, MI — Two weeks after advocates made the case for financial support, the Houghton-Jones Neighborhood Association in Saginaw received a $400,000 stimulus-funded allocation from elected leaders. The Saginaw City Council voted 8-0 to provide the nonprofit organization with the funds, using part of the city’s $52 million American...
Flint And Saginaw Losing 2 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Poor Sales
It's happened to Kmart, Sears, Blockbuster... and now, it's time for Bed Bath & Beyond to start closing a massive number of stores. Hoping it won't take as long to get a business in their buildings as it has the old Sears location at Genesee Valley Mall in Flint Township.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
Morning Sun
Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant
A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to retain their BCBS health insurance coverage
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County retirees feel like a burden has been lifted after learning they will keep their Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health insurance. TV5 first reported in January that Genesee County retirees were facing the prospect of losing BCBS coverage after May 31. “Having...
abc12.com
Two of Mid-Michigan finest are making cases for Miss Basketball Award
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - As the end of the girls basketball season draws closer, debates are starting to happen of who should be Miss Basketball. For the past four years, the winner has been from Detroit Edison. Two Mid-Michigan are trying to change that. Frankenmuth's "Stretch-Four" Lexi Boyke has been...
No gun fired in Saginaw County’s Nouvel Catholic Central High School
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
1 dead in 6-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — A traffic pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County has claimed the life of one person. The crashes began about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the U.S. 10 overpass above Interstate 75 in Monitor Township. About six vehicles were involved, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
lcnnorthstar.com
Detroit Gets New Area Code
The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Morning Sun
Power outage reported in Mt. Pleasant
Much of Mt. Pleasant and portions of Union Township are without power. Consumers Energy is reporting that power went out just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for more than 2,000 customers, including downtown. Separate outages are reported, one impacting 1,242 customers and the other 809. As of 1:25 p.m. no cause...
WNEM
Crews respond to string of fires on Flint’s east side
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Fire Department has responded to a string of fires on the city’s east side over the past week, Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Stratman said. The two most recent fires happened Wednesday morning. A vacant commercial building on Franklin Road caught fire...
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime
The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
WNEM
Flint cafe owner wins Pitch for K prize
Here are some of the top stories we've been following today. Saginaw Township police spoke about their reaction to the fake call about an active shooter at Nouvel Catholic Center High School on Tuesday. Rescue officials warn residents about danger of ice activities. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The U.S....
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
