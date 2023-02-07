BROOKFIELD — Jackson-based Coffeeville Company is expected to open its second location this spring in Brookfield’s 155-year-old Junction Train Depot. “This depot has been a center for commerce and society in Brookfield throughout the years,” a newsletter from the city says. “The new Coffeeville location will pay tribute to the importance of this site by designing the space in a style reminiscent of the original train depot and the life of Brookfield in years past.”

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO