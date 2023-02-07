Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet Jendusa
Janet Jendusa, age 85, beloved wife, mother and Nonnie, passed away into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023. Janet was born on April 29, 1937, in Milwaukee. She married James Jendusa on June 25, 1960. She loved her husband, their kids and their grandkids, who cherished how she made everyone she encountered feel like they were great and could do anything.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Kay Simonis
May 15, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2023. Mary Kay Simonis, age 71, of Eagle, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Mary Kay was born on May 15, 1951 in Milwaukee to Ralph and Beatrice (Krzyzaniak) Ksobiech. Mary Kay married the love of her life, Ron Simonis, on October 16, 1971, in Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lauren Lee Abplanalp
Jan. 8, 1988 - Feb. 4, 2023. Lauren Lee Abplanalp of Waukesha died surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee at the age of 35. Lauren was born on January 8, 1988, in Waukesha, the daughter of David and Sherry (nee Simpson) Abplanalp.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joan M. Neuser
July 12, 1937 - Jan. 29, 2023. Joan M. Neuser, 85, formerly of Greenfield, passed away peacefully under the loving care of Sharon Reynolds and Promedica Hospice. Joan Marie Neuser was born on July 12, 1937, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Arthur and Marian (Larson) Neuser and was a graduate of Eau Claire High School. She also was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she received a bachelor’s degree.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ Lavin
Dec. 10, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2023. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Lavin of Wauwatosa, formerly of Delafield, was born to eternal life on February 6, 2023. Gwen was born on December 10, 1937, the daughter of Albino and Anita (Troy) Petretti in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Mount Mary College...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Roland Otto Tonn
May 21, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2023. Roland Otto Tonn, born May 21, 1941, in Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Brookfield on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 81. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Mary Buhl and Carri Tonn;...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin United defends title
NEW BERLIN — Towards the end of the Woodland Conference wrestling tournament at New Berlin West on Feb. 4, when it became clear that the experienced and deep New Berlin co-op was going to defend its title, Pewaukee coach Ed Kurth looked up at his opponents’ senior photo montage above the bleachers and did the math.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kohl's donates $750,000 to Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee
MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced a $750,000 donation to Hunger Task Force on Wednesday. The donation will address current food supply shortfalls through food donations, support the non-profit's more than 60 food pantries across the city and provide thousands of meals to kids during the summer. The grant...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield East senior Annika Pluemer has proven herself one of the best in team history
BROOKFIELD — Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Annika Pluemer is set to do something a select few are able to achieve in their high school basketball careers — lead their team in scoring all four years. That would go a long way in explaining why the Brookfield East senior...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Raccoons scale mountain at Muskego
MUSKEGO — A climbing expedition escalated Friday. It will be continued this Saturday. The Oconomowoc wrestling team’s 2023 surge reached a couple of milestones as the Raccoons accumulated 200 points to claim third place in the Classic 8 Conference Tournament. Senior 132-pounder Quintin Wolbert captured his second consecutive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November
CHICAGO — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats' home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin student's dad sues over officer's neck restraint
MADISON, Wis. — An Illinois man has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that an off-duty police officer improperly restrained his 12-year-old daughter during a fight in a Wisconsin middle school last year by placing his knee on her neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. Jerrel...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Chamber to hold speaker forum
BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) is launching a quarterly Speakers Forum on Feb. 24 from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m., featuring experts in areas of business, economic development and government, a news release says. The Speakers Forum will be presented quarterly during the year on the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Coffee shop to open in old Brookfield train depot this spring
BROOKFIELD — Jackson-based Coffeeville Company is expected to open its second location this spring in Brookfield’s 155-year-old Junction Train Depot. “This depot has been a center for commerce and society in Brookfield throughout the years,” a newsletter from the city says. “The new Coffeeville location will pay tribute to the importance of this site by designing the space in a style reminiscent of the original train depot and the life of Brookfield in years past.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Business Alliance to hold Growth and Engagement Speaker Series
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Business Alliance has launched a Business Growth and Engagement Speaker Series, which aims to connect businesses with growth resources. The first speaker event will be held at the Ingelside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, on March 16 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and will feature Steve Loehr, vice president of Kwik Trip.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jesús ‘Chuy’ García's congressional campaign says it will return Bankman-Fried money to investors
CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate Jesús “Chuy” García’s congressional campaign says it will cut a check for $2,900 to repay clients of a collapsed cryptocurrency exchange the same amount of money the disgraced former head of the business contributed to García’s reelection war chest.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha committee votes to send chicken ordinance to council
WAUKESHA — The Ordinance & License Committee voted unanimously on Monday to send a proposed chicken ordinance to the Common Council for a vote. Responders are required to sign their names. Please provide a phone number for verification and the community where you live. Your phone number will not be published.
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 walk away from Crites Field plane crash
WAUKESHA — Both of the people aboard a small plane that crashed at the Waukesha County Airport on Wednesday morning emerged from the craft without injury. At 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, a Cirrus Vision Jet based at Waukesha County Airport "depart(ed) the runway" as it was coming in for a landing, Airport Manager Kurt Stanich said.
