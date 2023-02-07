Allergy season is no one’s favorite time of year. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. So, when pollen levels are at their highest, many people will be sneezy and sniffly. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, this can be a difficult time of the year. If you, your friend, or a family member suffers from seasonal allergies, you may wonder what you can do to reduce symptoms. Nebraska is a state with large patches of open plains, which unfortunately makes allergens worse.

