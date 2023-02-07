Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year
The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness
In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools opposes governor's funding bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The governor's plan to add $300 million a year to public schools draws support in Lincoln, but some districts including the state's largest one testified against it. Gov. Jim Pillen told lawmakers LB 583 is pivotal to his education package. "It is time for the state...
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say
LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
News Channel Nebraska
Another push to legalize medical marijuana
A move to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska, a push started nearly a decade ago, is back again. Legal technicalities have derailed two statewide petition drives in the last four years, despite signatures from some 180,000 people in last year’s drive. Now the Legislature is being asked to adopt...
KSNB Local4
Rural Nebraskans more pessimistic in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on...
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Gov. Pillen appoints University of Neb. Regent for District 3
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced he appointed Jim Scheer as the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. "Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," said Governor Pillen. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership."
KETV.com
'It's Nebraska history': Nonprofit tells untold stories from most successful, longest-lasting all-Black settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — During this month of Black history, The Durham Museum unveiled its latest exhibit called The Descendants of DeWitty. It's a 27-picture exhibit that looks at the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska. "William P. Walker is my great, great, great, great, great grandfather," Denise...
a-z-animals.com
Nebraska Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergy season is no one’s favorite time of year. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. So, when pollen levels are at their highest, many people will be sneezy and sniffly. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, this can be a difficult time of the year. If you, your friend, or a family member suffers from seasonal allergies, you may wonder what you can do to reduce symptoms. Nebraska is a state with large patches of open plains, which unfortunately makes allergens worse.
kfornow.com
Mirch Appointed to Fill Vacancy on the Nebraska Public Service Commission
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Governor Pillen on Wednesday appointed 35-year-old Christian Mirch as the new District 2 commissioner on the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Mirch will fill out the remaining four years of a six-year term. He replaces Crystal Rhoades who vacated the position last year after being elected to serve as the District Court Clerk in Douglas County.
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
wnax.com
SD Joint Committee on Appropriations Talks Education Funding
The Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature talked about school funding again. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards, said the Blue Ribbon committee of 2015 helped teachers catch up on pay….. Representative Ernie Otten of Tea says there were some recommendations of the...
norfolkneradio.com
Drought continues to pressure cattle industry
COLUMBIA, MO - A livestock economist says drought continues to have a huge impact on beef cow inventories. Scott Brown says over the last two years, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Montana, and the Dakota’s lost more beef cows than the rest of the country combined. He says with less than...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen
Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Nebraska State Patrol hiring troopers
Applications are open to join the Nebraska State Patrol! With excellent salary, full benefits package, and unlimited career paths, the time has never been better to become a Nebraska State Trooper. Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations, operate on the SWAT...
Comments / 0