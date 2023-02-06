Read full article on original website
Chuck D On Kanye West: I’m Not In The Business Of Making Black People Look Bad
Kanye “Ye” West’s weeks-long antisemitic tirades cost the former billionaire several lucrative deals and even led to the Republican National Committee rebuking him. However, Hip Hop legend Carlton “Chuck D” Ridenhour, is not willing to publicly bash Ye. USA Today spoke with Chuck D to...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Godfather of Black Radio Percy E. Sutton Remains a Model For Multi-Generational Wealth
Percy Ellis Sutton, the late media mogul, entrepreneur, WWII fighter, and pioneering civil rights champion, is celebrated today for teaching the model for multi-generational wealth. “Every time a Black politician walks in a legislature hallway, that’s Percy Sutton,” Rev. Al Sharpton said during Sutton’s eulogy in 2009. “Every time a...
Hip-Hop Made: Sugar Hill Gang and the stories behind the song
Back with a ‘Hip-Hop Made’ takeover of the ‘Beyond Black History Month’ podcast, in this episode Femi Redwood takes you through the history of graffiti, breakdancing, and the first Hip-Hop song ever to hit the chart.
