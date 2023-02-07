Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
Which house should you choose in Hogwarts Legacy?
Your Hogwarts Legacy house will determine your common room and clothing style, and we'll tell you how to pick the house you want.
What does Hogwarts Legacy wand flexibility do?
You can adjust your wand's qualities, from flexibility to core, but what difference does it make?
EW.com
Hogwarts Legacy seemingly introduces Harry Potter's first trans character amid J.K. Rowling controversy
The wizarding world of Harry Potter has introduced its first transgender character in the midst of on-going controversies around author J.K. Rowling's statements about trans people. Hogwarts Legacy, the hotly anticipated open-world role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter, features a character called Sirona Ryan, a witch that...
A ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ Deleted Scene Saw Harry Get Closure on His Childhood
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' closed out the film franchise. And 1 scene in particular would have brought things full circle.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
wegotthiscovered.com
Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game
Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
Why Hogwarts Legacy Doesn't Have Quidditch
Hogwarts Legacy doesn't let players partake in Quidditch, unfortunately, but there is a reason! Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, except it's completely disconnected from that era. This game takes place in the late 1800s, long before Potter and Voldemort went toe to toe and obliterated the titular ...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Walkthrough - Prepare for Your Search for the Final Keeper (Part 3)
In this Hogwarts Legacy gameplay walkthrough, we finish out the Prepare for Your Search for the Final Keeper main quest storyline. This includes the Astronomy Class, The High Keep, and Back on the Path main quests. You will need to learn the Wingardium Leviosa spell to get to this point as well.
Streamers may lose their jobs if they play new 'transphobic' 'Harry Potter' game: 'Say goodbye to your career'
"Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most anticipated games this year. But thanks to a new website, the cancel culture vibe surrounding it may threaten careers.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Change Your Gear Appearance (Transmog)
Hogwarts Legacy is chock full of gear, whether it be neckwear, cloaks and robes, outfits, and even facewear. But if you’re looking to keep appearances, mixing and matching gear to ensure you’re receiving the best stats possible won’t always provide the best appearance. Thankfully, Hogwarts Legacy utilizes a transmog system, which allows you to essentially activate cosmetic overrides for all types of gear. So, if your wizard fancies themself a fashionista, this video will explain everything you need to know about using the transmog system to change your gear appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland hadn’t been on speaking terms with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon for several seasons
Without question, Adult Swim sitcom Rick and Morty has easily become one of the most popular comedy animation series of all time, notably etching its spot next to The Simpsons and Family Guy. However, all of that success soon came crashing down once it was publicly revealed that co-creator Justin Roiland had been charged with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. And yet, animosity between Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon had apparently been boiling over long before allegations were even brought to light.
Nintendo Switch Online finally gets Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games
You'll need the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack for Game Boy Advance games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Be More Expensive Than You Thought
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, and when it does, it seems that the game will cost a bit more than most games on the system. The game's official page on the Nintendo eShop was updated tonight with a $69.99 price point, putting ...
IGN
Metroid Prime: Graphics Comparison - 2002 vs. 2023
Nintendo held one of their famous Nintendo Direct's on February 8th, 2023. And while it was filled to the brim with all sorts of goodies for Nintendo fans to enjoy, one of the biggest announcements to come from the presentation was that not only is the Metroid Prime Remaster for Nintendo Switch real, it was shadowdropping that same day. So, if you're interested to see how much the graphics for this title has evolved in two decades, then this video is for you!
Comments / 0