ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game

A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
ScreenCrush

DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title

As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
wegotthiscovered.com

Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game

Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
ComicBook

Why Hogwarts Legacy Doesn't Have Quidditch

Hogwarts Legacy doesn't let players partake in Quidditch, unfortunately, but there is a reason! Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, except it's completely disconnected from that era. This game takes place in the late 1800s, long before Potter and Voldemort went toe to toe and obliterated the titular ...
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In

Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy: How to Change Your Gear Appearance (Transmog)

Hogwarts Legacy is chock full of gear, whether it be neckwear, cloaks and robes, outfits, and even facewear. But if you’re looking to keep appearances, mixing and matching gear to ensure you’re receiving the best stats possible won’t always provide the best appearance. Thankfully, Hogwarts Legacy utilizes a transmog system, which allows you to essentially activate cosmetic overrides for all types of gear. So, if your wizard fancies themself a fashionista, this video will explain everything you need to know about using the transmog system to change your gear appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland hadn’t been on speaking terms with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon for several seasons

Without question, Adult Swim sitcom Rick and Morty has easily become one of the most popular comedy animation series of all time, notably etching its spot next to The Simpsons and Family Guy. However, all of that success soon came crashing down once it was publicly revealed that co-creator Justin Roiland had been charged with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. And yet, animosity between Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon had apparently been boiling over long before allegations were even brought to light.
IGN

Metroid Prime: Graphics Comparison - 2002 vs. 2023

Nintendo held one of their famous Nintendo Direct's on February 8th, 2023. And while it was filled to the brim with all sorts of goodies for Nintendo fans to enjoy, one of the biggest announcements to come from the presentation was that not only is the Metroid Prime Remaster for Nintendo Switch real, it was shadowdropping that same day. So, if you're interested to see how much the graphics for this title has evolved in two decades, then this video is for you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy