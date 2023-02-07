The merged business would be headquartered in the United States. Shares of Hut 8 Mining (HUT) finished the day up 7% at $2.38. In an all-stock transaction, Hut 8 Mining Corp. of Canada and US Bitcoin Corp. of the United States have declared their intention to merge. Thus, creating a crypto-mining behemoth in North America. Each company’s board of directors has given its stamp of approval to a corporate merger deal. The Board of Directors has determined that the merged business would be headquartered in the United States. And go by the name Hut 8 Corp.

3 DAYS AGO