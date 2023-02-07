Read full article on original website
Barry Silbert’s DCG Reportedly Sells Portion of Grayscale Shares
On January 19, Genesis Global Capital filed for bankruptcy. DCG ceased paying quarterly dividends in an effort to improve its balance sheets. It has been reported that Digital Currency Group (DCG), a cryptocurrency holding company, has started selling its stake in crypto funds run by its subsidiary Grayscale Investments in an effort to raise cash and retain liquidity.
Jim Cramer ‘Reiterate’ on Crypto Bull Market
Jim Cramer reiterates current bullish on the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC) has surged by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. Jim Cramer, a famed host of CNBC’s Mad Money, stated in his recent Twitter post, “I reiterate it is a bull market”, as he claimed in January that ‘the current bullish cloud lasts for the next few months’. Since the start of 2023, the cryptocurrency market signals a bullish trend. At the time of writing, global crypto market has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, which surged over 3.1% in a day.
$9.6M in Bitcoin Transferred From Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address After 11-Years
Satoshi-era Bitcoin address moves more than $9.6M worth of BTC from the wallet. This kind of windfall is rarely seen for coins that have been dormant for a long time. A Satoshi-era Bitcoin address is back in the headlines after it recorded a transaction. The move sent more than $9.6 million worth of BTC from the wallet which was first created 11 years ago.
CoreDAO’s First Stop on MEXC to Leverage Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Blockchains
MEXC, which claims to be one of the fastest-growing digital currency exchanges, recently revealed that it will be listing CORE, the native token of CoreDAO, a Layer-1 blockchain that aims to leverage the composability of an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, with the decentralization and robust security of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain network.
Global Crypto Market Cap Dropped Over 4.5% in a Day
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the $21K price range. Ethereum (ETH) price dropped over 4% in the last 24 hours. After six weeks of bullish, the overall cryptocurrency market is slightly down. At the time of writing, the global crypto market has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, which decreased by over 4.5% in the last 24 hours and 49% from the previous year.
Core DAO Launched Its CORE Token
EVM-compatible blockchain Core DAO’s native token CORE is made available to users. CORE price soared over 40% since its launch. Today, a layer 1 blockchain Core DAO publicly launched its first-ever Airdrop for its native token CORE. Also, the token was made available to users with an opening price of $4.27. At the time of writing, CORE traded at $5.95, which surged over 40% in just half an hour of its launch, as per CoinGecko data.
BNX to undergo 1:100 split to give major boost of investor confidence for BinaryX games and products
Singapore, Singapore, 9th February, 2023, Chainwire. BinaryX, a Gamefi and IGO platform, today announced it will split its token, BNX. The decision was made after the project team ran a DAO vote and received overwhelmingly unanimous support (99.5%) to conduct the split. The exact timeline for the split will be announced on BinaryX’s social media and community channels soon.
Former Coinbase Product Manager Admits Insider Trading
Ishan Wahi gave confidential information about the upcoming announcement to his brother. This announcement made to generate illegal gains of at least $1.5 million. Ishan Wahi, the former product manager for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O), entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in what U.S. prosecutors have dubbed the first insider trading case using cryptocurrency. As per reports, the prosecutors claim that Wahi gave his brother Nikhil and friend Sameer Ramani access to confidential information. It was about forthcoming announcements of new digital assets that Coinbase users will be able to trade.
Mining Firms Hut 8 Mining Corp and US Bitcoin Corp Announce Merger
The merged business would be headquartered in the United States. Shares of Hut 8 Mining (HUT) finished the day up 7% at $2.38. In an all-stock transaction, Hut 8 Mining Corp. of Canada and US Bitcoin Corp. of the United States have declared their intention to merge. Thus, creating a crypto-mining behemoth in North America. Each company’s board of directors has given its stamp of approval to a corporate merger deal. The Board of Directors has determined that the merged business would be headquartered in the United States. And go by the name Hut 8 Corp.
Saudi Metaverse Partnership Pushed Sandbox (Sand) Price by 30%
Sandbox (SAND) experienced a surge of 30% following the strategic partnership. Through this partnership, Sandbox will collaborate with Saudi Metaverse. The Sandbox (SAND) experienced a surge of 30% following the announcement of a strategic partnership between itself and Saudi Metaverse. The first government-backed blockchain project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this partnership, Sandbox will collaborate with Saudi Metaverse. Thus bringing its world-building tools and expansive NFT library to Middle Eastern users.
Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins Ends Its 10-Year-Long Bitcoin Haul
LocalBitcoins will suspend all its Bitcoin trading services from February 16. The Bitcoin exchange began in 2012 with the mission to “bring Bitcoin everywhere.”. Finland-based LocalBitcoins, one of the longest-running Bitcoin exchanges, declared the permanent shutdown of its operations in the crypto market on Monday. LocalBitcoins is going to cease its 10-year-long Bitcoin trading service due to its inability to withstand and overcome the challenges of this crypto-winter.
SEC Investigates Kraken Over Offering Unregistered Securities
The probe is related to some services Kraken provided to customers. U.S. regulators are closely observing digital asset exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Kraken, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. SEC to examine whether regulations broken in some of its sales to American investors. The inquiry is related to some services Kraken provided to customers in the United States.
Robinhood Proposes Buying Back Shares Bought by Former FTX CEO SBF
The purchase of 55 million shares had been green-lit by the company’s board of directors. Following the news, shares of Robinhood rocketed, rising over 5% to about $11. On Wednesday, Robinhood Markets announced that it will attempt to buy back shares. Acquired by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Whose 7.6% ownership in the firm is still a contentious aspect. In both Bankman-Fried’s criminal prosecution and the bankrupt exchange’s bankruptcy.
USDT Issuer Tether Reports $700 Million Profit in Q4 2022
At the end of the year, Tether had no commercial paper outstanding. Paolo Ardoino said that Tether is increasing spending on education. According to its most recent attestation report, Tether Holdings Limited, the issuer of the biggest stablecoin USDT, earned $700 million in the fourth quarter. In this case, the value of the consolidated assets is more than the total of the consolidated liabilities.
US Federal Reserve on Bitcoin’s Response To Monetary News
US Federal Reserve reports a disconnect between Bitcoin and macroeconomic fundamentals. Sensitivity of Bitcoin, the US Dollar, metals, and other stock prices to macroeconomy news is studied. On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a 31-page report titled “The Bitcoin – Macro Disconnect”, compiling the findings of...
Binance’s Audit of Crypto Holdings and Liabilities Not Coming Soon
Binance’s Asia-Pacific president said the audit would take longer than first anticipated. CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, claims crypto audits are difficult. Following the demise of rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX, there have been demands for more openness, and a comprehensive audit of Binance is still outstanding. Binance’s Asia-Pacific president Leon Foong said on Wednesday that the exchange’s complete audit of its cryptocurrency holdings and liabilities would take longer than first anticipated.
Crypto Firm Juno Announces Restart of Services Post Brief Pause
In early January, Juno suspended cryptocurrency purchases on its platform. Previously, Juno’s ex-custodian partner instituted withdrawal limits for customers. All services of the cryptocurrency platform Juno, situated in Singapore, have been declared to have started again. Because of problems with its former custodian partner, Wyre, it tightened daily withdrawal restrictions at the beginning of the year and encouraged clients to move their assets into self-custody wallets.
Kevin O’Leary Considers 10,000 Crypto Tokens As Worthless
Kevin mentioned many of the cryptocurrencies would reach zero in no time. He also states “Innovation flow is always outside the government sectors”. Kevin O’Leary, the Shark Tank famous television celebrity has made a sensational comment about the existing cryptocurrencies. On the wolf of all streets podcast show with Scott Melker, Kevin mentioned many of the cryptocurrencies would reach zero in no time.
Bank of England Launches Digital Pound CBDC Project with Limitation
UK’s outlined consultation paper for proposed digital pound. Under the Bank of England’s proposal, Britons are limited to 20,000 digital pounds. United Kingdom intends to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as they issued a consultation paper outlining the proposed digital pound known as “Britcoin”. On February 7, 2023, the Bank of England (BoE) and the UK Treasury jointly released the 116-page consultation paper. That explains various aspects of the project. Also, they published a technology working paper that explores the financial and technical development factors.
Kraken Agreed SEC Charges & Shut Down its Staking Service
Kraken was fined $30 million by the SEC. Kraken entities agreed to end its on-chain staking services. Following the regulator’s probe into Kraken, the crypto exchange had agreed to settle charges with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and shut down its on-chain cryptocurrency staking service. The U.S SEC...
