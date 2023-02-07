ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Olmsted County Avoiding Staffing Issues Plaguing Other Jails

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Staffing issues have shaken up inmate rosters in two of Minnesota’s county jail this year. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered the Beltrami County Jail and Ramsey County Jail to reduce their inmate capacities. In both cases, the DOC said a lack of staffing was creating unsafe conditions for inmates.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Stewartville Man Sentenced to Probation For Rochester Mugging

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction stemming from a mugging that nearly cost the victim an eye. 22-year-old Mohamed Ismail Mohamed previously entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He...
ROCHESTER, MN
Q98.5

Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing

A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Downtown Alliance Names Interim Executive Director

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected to serve as the interim Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. Kathleen Harrington is scheduled to begin serving in the temporary leadership position next Monday. Prior to leaving the local Chamber...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy