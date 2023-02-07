Read full article on original website
Phone Call from Inmate Leads to Major Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A phone call from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has led to prosecutors filing several felony drug charges against two Rochester residents. The charges, filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, indicate a detainee at the Olmsted County jail called his girlfriend on Saturday and asked...
Three People, Six Dogs Escape Rochester Structure Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a blaze near power lines, electrical wires and a propane tank in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. The Rochester Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the fire shortly before 10:40 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive found a detached garage at a residence in the 3900 block of 5th St. Northwest fully engulfed in flames.
Rochester Man to Admit to Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man has agreed to enter into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle a drug case that was initiated by a traffic stop last August. The charges say a Rochester police officer checking license plates pulled over a vehicle that showed its...
SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
Trial Date For Man Charged With Crash That Killed Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of causing the death of a 22-year-old woman in a traffic crash last year today entered not guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide charges. 21-year-old Deng Kwel was driving the car that slid out of control to the median on East...
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
Fillmore County Man Charged With Alleged Attack on State Trooper
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Fillmore County man is facing over a dozen charges, three of them felonies, in connection with a traffic stop last week that led to a violent struggle with a State Trooper. 30-year-old Jacob Erickson of Canton was arraigned today in Fillmore County Court on...
KAAL-TV
Police asking Pine Island residents to check security cameras to help identify burglary suspect
(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office is asking residents in Pine Island who have security or doorbell cameras to check their footage to help identify a burglary suspect. In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said they are looking for a small...
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
Olmsted County Avoiding Staffing Issues Plaguing Other Jails
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Staffing issues have shaken up inmate rosters in two of Minnesota’s county jail this year. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered the Beltrami County Jail and Ramsey County Jail to reduce their inmate capacities. In both cases, the DOC said a lack of staffing was creating unsafe conditions for inmates.
Stewartville Man Sentenced to Probation For Rochester Mugging
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction stemming from a mugging that nearly cost the victim an eye. 22-year-old Mohamed Ismail Mohamed previously entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He...
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
Rochester Downtown Alliance Names Interim Executive Director
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected to serve as the interim Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance. Kathleen Harrington is scheduled to begin serving in the temporary leadership position next Monday. Prior to leaving the local Chamber...
Propose at Amazing Restaurant in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Score Big
Know anyone who is thinking of popping the question on Valentine's Day? If you do...or it is you...you should find the closest Cracker Barrel and do it there. Throw rose petals on the table, eat a few biscuits, and stick that ring in a piece of strawberry cheesecake because 5 people who propose there are scoring big!
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)
Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
First Church Built in Pine Island is for Sale for Under $200,000
The first church built in Pine Island, Minnesota has now closed its doors as a place of worship and is ready for its next adventure. It was built back in 1874 and is listed for under $200,000. What could be done to this piece of history in its next chapter?
New Task Force Formed to Assist With Downtown Rochester Recovery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A new task force is being formed to address the many challenges faced by businesses and other entities in downtown Rochester due to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release says the Downtown Rochester Task Force will include members from the City...
