Lake Charles, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Pop Culture Convention ‘CyphaCon’ In Lake Charles, Louisiana In March

If you love science-fiction, anime, cosplay, music, movies, and art then CyphaCon needs to be on your calendar!. WHERE: Lake Charles Civic Center (directions) In attendance at this year's event will be Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Edward James Olmos, known for his roles in Miami Vice, Battlestar Galactica (2004), the FX series Mayans MC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Simpson, Stand and Deliver, Blade Runner (1982) and its sequel Blade Runner 2049.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years

If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
MAMOU, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet

Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?

We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours at the Lake Charles Taxpayer Assistance Center. The center is located at 2829 Fourth Ave., Suite 105, Lake Charles, LA 70601. The special hours are for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project. The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Announces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used

Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Accnounces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 8, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they have a new team and are diligently working on old and new warrants. The Marshal’s Office indicated that they understand their means of contacting people may come off as a scam but they want the public to rest assured that it is not a scam when they try to contact you via multiple means.
SULPHUR, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
