Pop Culture Convention ‘CyphaCon’ In Lake Charles, Louisiana In March
If you love science-fiction, anime, cosplay, music, movies, and art then CyphaCon needs to be on your calendar!. WHERE: Lake Charles Civic Center (directions) In attendance at this year's event will be Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Edward James Olmos, known for his roles in Miami Vice, Battlestar Galactica (2004), the FX series Mayans MC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Simpson, Stand and Deliver, Blade Runner (1982) and its sequel Blade Runner 2049.
Mardi Gras Parades In Moss Bluff, Vinton And Lake Charles This Weekend Feb 11-12
Mardi Gras is coming up in a week and a half from now but some folks and areas in Southwest Louisiana are starting to celebrate early with a few Mardi Gras parades slated for this weekend. The official Mardi Gras weekend starts on Friday, February 17th, and runs through Mardi...
Children’s Mardi Gras Day Is Feb 19th In Lake Charles
The official Mardi Gras Weekend is just over a week and a half away and it all begins on Friday, February 17th, 2023 with the Merchants parade. There are a ton of events going on after the Merchants Parade on Friday also. There is the gumbo cookoff on Saturday, the...
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
If we as human beings were allowed to have one superpower I think rather than the ability to fly, read minds, or even become invisible at will, I would choose the power to go back in time. I am certain if I had that ability my win/loss record at Evangeline Downs would improve considerably and I'd also enjoy seeing what life was like before the likes of me came along.
Remember When Anthony Bourdain Ran Mardi Gras in Mamou?
The late Anthony Bourdain was not only a talented TV chef, but he was also one heck of a storyteller. And, one of the places Bourdain seemed to really enjoy telling stories about was this place that we call home. South Louisiana's Cajun Country was a backdrop for more than...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
The new South Louisiana facility is expected to open in July of 2023 and will include a marina, restaurant, market, and RV resort.
Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet
Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
Family Friendly Zone During Lake Charles, Louisiana Mardi Gras Returns
The family-friendly location during Mardi Gras called The Zone will be back for 2023. It's an alcohol and tobacco-free zone for families, children, and teens. From 11:30am until 3:30pm this Fat Tuesday (2/21), The Zone will be open on the parade route. Location:. The empty parking lot between the Charleston...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?
We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours at the Lake Charles Taxpayer Assistance Center. The center is located at 2829 Fourth Ave., Suite 105, Lake Charles, LA 70601. The special hours are for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project. The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.
Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Announces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used
Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Accnounces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 8, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they have a new team and are diligently working on old and new warrants. The Marshal’s Office indicated that they understand their means of contacting people may come off as a scam but they want the public to rest assured that it is not a scam when they try to contact you via multiple means.
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
Houston Astro Alex Bregman Will Be In Lake Charles This Saturday, Feb. 11
If you are a fan of the Houston Astros or an LSU Tigers baseball fan, then you know exactly who Alex Bregman is. The two-time Major League Baseball Allstar will be making a stop in Lake Charles this Saturday. Bregman started his career in Baton Rouge playing for the Tigers...
Lake Charles, LA
