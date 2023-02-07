ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs. Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, look to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. Tipoff is scheduled for just past 8 p.m. CT. The contest is the late SEC Network game with Dave Neal and Joe...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

How to watch McNeese State vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-10; McNeese State 5-19 The McNeese State Cowboys have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2021. The Cowboys and Southeastern Louisiana will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

