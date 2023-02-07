Sigma Announces 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art Lens for E-Mount and L Mount Cameras; YouTube First Look and Preorder at BH

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

B&H is pleased to announce Sigma’s 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens, a high-performing prime for full-frame Sony E-Mount cameras. The new lens features a revamped optical design, faster autofocusing, and scaled-down form factor to suit the mirrorless format more efficiently. Continuing Sigma’s commitment to fast, sharp glass in the Art series, it is destined to become a favorite for portrait, street, event, and any other photographer looking for a top-tier, 50mm f/1.4 for the E or L-mount systems.

Once as notorious for their heavy optics as they were cherished for their exacting sharpness, Sigma’s more recent Art lenses have adopted more compact and lightweight designs for mirrorless systems. The new 50mm weighs 1.48 pounds and shrinks its front element down to 72mm for a more manageable experience over its predecessor. All the while, it packs in 14 elements (11 groups) including one SLD and three aspherical elements to deliver sharp, accurate imagery with minimal distortion, even in challenging lighting situations. An 11-bladed diaphragm promises to deliver the kind of clean and consistent bokeh that has become synonymous with Sigma’s Art primes.

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Fast Compact Prime

HLA Linear Focusing Motor

Aspherical & SLD Glass Elements

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Dust & Splash-Resistant Design

The new lens upgrades to Sigma’s latest High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor for faster autofocusing performance. On-lens controls have also been expanded to include a de-clickable aperture ring, aperture ring lock switch, and customizable AFL button. It retains the AF/MF switch of its predecessor for quickly switching between focusing modes. L-Mount lenses can also switch between linear and non-linear focus ring settings. The entire build is dust and splash resistant and a water and oil-repellent coating has been applied to the front element to protect against the weather and contaminants.

