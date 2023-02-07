Global Traffic Technologies Elevates Craig Carroll to Vice President of Sales – A Key Move in Driving Revenue and Customer Success

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Global Traffic Technologies, the leading provider of cutting-edge priority control and connected vehicle solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Craig Carroll to the position of Vice President of Sales. This move showcases the company’s continued focus on delivering exceptional customer service and support and underscores its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry.

As the former Strategic Transit Sales Director at Global Traffic Technologies, Carroll brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a client-centric approach to his new role. His expertise in public transit, public works, and public safety, along with his passion for ensuring customer success, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the sales team.

“Craig’s appointment as Vice President of Sales is a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication to our customers,” said Ryan Schultz, CRO of Global Traffic Technologies. “His knowledge and focus on the customer align with our strategic vision to drive digital transformation in the ITS industry, while also exploring alternative and new revenue streams.”

In his new role, Carroll will be instrumental in driving the company’s continued growth and success. He will lead the sales team in delivering innovative and dependable solutions that address the unique needs of each customer, while also exploring new opportunities for growth.

About Global Traffic Technologies

Global Traffic Technologies is the most trusted name in the traffic management industry, with a 58-year history of unrivaled innovation and leadership. Opticom, its flagship product, dominates the market as the world’s leading provider of priority control solutions, with the largest breadth of deployment in North America - nearly 180,000 intersections and vehicles enabled. These impressive statistics reflect the unwavering reliability and unmatched effectiveness of Opticom’s technology. Make the smart choice and trust in Global Traffic Technologies for your priority control needs. Learn more, visit gtt.com.

