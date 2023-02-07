Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Additional murder charge for Moorhead man accused of murdering his mother
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Jury in Cass County has brought back an indictment to add an additional charge against James Kollie Jr. in connection to the death of his mother. The indictment includes a charge of First Degree Murder with Premeditation as well as the previous...
valleynewslive.com
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three were detained Thursday morning following a high-risk, Knock-and-Announce search warrant conducted at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street S. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Red River Valley Swat, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task...
kfgo.com
Fargo police detain three after knock and announce warrant in search of southside apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Three people have been detained after Fargo Police conducted a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street South around 6 a.m. Thursday. Red River Valley SWAT, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task Force responded. Officers used...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
wdayradionow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at New York Mills boat plant; no injuries
(New York Mills, MN) -- One person is in custody following a shooting at a business in Otter Tail County. No one was hurt. The Sheriff's Office was called to the Lund Boat Company for an active shooter just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees managed to restrain the shooter who was then taken into custody.
Anthony Reese Jr. gets life for killing couple, their unborn child inside North Dakota factory
FARGO, N.D. -- A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory.A judge sentenced Anthony Reese Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting to death the couple and their unborn child in November 2021 at Composite America in Fargo, according to KVLY-TV. Reese pleaded guilty in November. Reese, of Moorhead, Minnesota, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant. Carbone died at the factory and Pittman was declared dead at a hospital. Reese, Pittman and another employee were involved in an altercation on the factory floor before the shooting. Managers ordered Reese to leave but he returned with a handgun and shot Pittman and Carbone.
kfgo.com
Williston man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for threatening doctor, Fargo VA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo Veterans hospital. Curtis Lee Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls. Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. He then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief: intent of widely available drug is to "poison people, kill them"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the intent behind Fentanyl out on the streets is to "kill" users. "These things are manufactured, the chemicals are made in China, they're sent over to Mexico where they're manufactured into these fake pills. The intent is not really to create a group of addicts. The intent is to poison people, kill them," said Zibolski.
valleynewslive.com
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prosecutors in Wahpeton shooting drop murder charge against suspect
(Wahpeton, ND) -- Court officials are dropping charges against a man accused of murder in Wahpeton. Prosecutors say they are no longer charging 34-year-old Anthony Kruger with murder. The Wahpeton Police Department says Kruger was taken into custody following the shooting death of Jeremiah Mendenwald on January 13th. Authorities originally charged Kruger with murder and reckless endangerment when he was taken into custody. Richland County Jail documents say Kruger has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
kfgo.com
Fargo burglary suspect arrested in Clay County, Minn.
GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – The suspect in a north Fargo storage facility burglary Wednesday morning was arrested in Clay County, Minnesota after a police chase. According to Fargo Police, the burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 35th Street N. where the manager reported seeing the suspect break into a storage unit.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
wdayradionow.com
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead PD & local business work to quickly find domestic assault suspect
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says officers responded to a report of a domestic assault, today, and the suspect ran from the scene as police got there. Officials say while they checked the area, one officer stopped and talked with a crew at Carr’s Tree...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New state law brings good news for West Fargo Police Officer who suffered heart attack while on the job
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday to expand workers' compensation coverage for for law enforcement officers and firefighters. "You may think that this is not that significant but we all know that when you've got denied coverage for your insurance related to your work, that that could mean hardships, financial hardships because of the cost of healthcare for one of these events could easily run over $100 thousand," said Governor Burgum.
valleynewslive.com
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Kruger in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald. The investigation has been ongoing since the evening of January 16, when 40-year-old Medenwald was shot while inside his vehicle...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo PD: Suspects at large after apparent armed robbery attempt
Fargo Police say suspects are at large after an apparent armed robbery attempt was foiled. Around 10:30 AM today (Wed), police say several suspects approached a jewelry store in the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South. One suspect displayed a firearm. After a security guard locked the store’s doors, the...
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
wdayradionow.com
Several West Fargo schools locked down due to emergency
(West Fargo, ND) -- Several West Fargo Public School locations are on lockdown after reports of a threat nearby their buildings at a local business. The district says Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary are on lockdown due to the incident, but it is not clear what may have actually happened.
Comments / 0