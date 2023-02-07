ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three were detained Thursday morning following a high-risk, Knock-and-Announce search warrant conducted at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street S. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Red River Valley Swat, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task...
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant

(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
Anthony Reese Jr. gets life for killing couple, their unborn child inside North Dakota factory

FARGO, N.D. -- A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory.A judge sentenced Anthony Reese Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting to death the couple and their unborn child in November 2021 at Composite America in Fargo, according to KVLY-TV. Reese pleaded guilty in November. Reese, of Moorhead, Minnesota, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant. Carbone died at the factory and Pittman was declared dead at a hospital. Reese, Pittman and another employee were involved in an altercation on the factory floor before the shooting. Managers ordered Reese to leave but he returned with a handgun and shot Pittman and Carbone. 
Williston man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for threatening doctor, Fargo VA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo Veterans hospital. Curtis Lee Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls. Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. He then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.
Fargo Police Chief: intent of widely available drug is to "poison people, kill them"

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the intent behind Fentanyl out on the streets is to "kill" users. "These things are manufactured, the chemicals are made in China, they're sent over to Mexico where they're manufactured into these fake pills. The intent is not really to create a group of addicts. The intent is to poison people, kill them," said Zibolski.
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
Prosecutors in Wahpeton shooting drop murder charge against suspect

(Wahpeton, ND) -- Court officials are dropping charges against a man accused of murder in Wahpeton. Prosecutors say they are no longer charging 34-year-old Anthony Kruger with murder. The Wahpeton Police Department says Kruger was taken into custody following the shooting death of Jeremiah Mendenwald on January 13th. Authorities originally charged Kruger with murder and reckless endangerment when he was taken into custody. Richland County Jail documents say Kruger has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.
Fargo burglary suspect arrested in Clay County, Minn.

GEORGETOWN, Minn. (KFGO) – The suspect in a north Fargo storage facility burglary Wednesday morning was arrested in Clay County, Minnesota after a police chase. According to Fargo Police, the burglary was reported around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 35th Street N. where the manager reported seeing the suspect break into a storage unit.
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
New state law brings good news for West Fargo Police Officer who suffered heart attack while on the job

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday to expand workers' compensation coverage for for law enforcement officers and firefighters. "You may think that this is not that significant but we all know that when you've got denied coverage for your insurance related to your work, that that could mean hardships, financial hardships because of the cost of healthcare for one of these events could easily run over $100 thousand," said Governor Burgum.
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Kruger in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald. The investigation has been ongoing since the evening of January 16, when 40-year-old Medenwald was shot while inside his vehicle...
Fargo PD: Suspects at large after apparent armed robbery attempt

Fargo Police say suspects are at large after an apparent armed robbery attempt was foiled. Around 10:30 AM today (Wed), police say several suspects approached a jewelry store in the 5600 block of 28th Avenue South. One suspect displayed a firearm. After a security guard locked the store’s doors, the...
Several West Fargo schools locked down due to emergency

(West Fargo, ND) -- Several West Fargo Public School locations are on lockdown after reports of a threat nearby their buildings at a local business. The district says Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary are on lockdown due to the incident, but it is not clear what may have actually happened.
