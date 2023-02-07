Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
CTE Found in Nearly 92% of Ex-NFL Players Included in a Recent Study
Nearly 92% of the former NFL players included a recent study were diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), CBS News reports.
Former NFL Star Terry Bradshaw Weighs In On Concussion Controversy
Hall of Fame NFL star and television analyst Terry Bradshaw is opening up about the controversy and concerns around so many concussions in the professional sport. The 74-year-old has suffered many concussions himself but said that it is all a part of playing the sport. Terry shared, “It’s dangerous. It...
BU researchers find CTE in almost 92% of former NFL players they studied
The condition was found in 345 of the 376 former players whose brains were studied by Boston University's CTE center. Researchers at Boston University announced Monday that they found signs of CTE in almost 92% of former NFL players they studied. In total, CTE was detected in 345 of 376...
Damar Hamlin "will play professional football again," says NFL players union doctor
A little over a month after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game and collapsed on the field, the NFL players' union doctor has expressed high hopes for the future of Hamlin's football career."I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," said Dr. Thom Mayer, medical director of the NFL Players Association, on Sirius XM Doctor Radio's "Heart to Heart" on Wednesday. The optimistic prognosis came after a caller asked Dr. Mayer whether he thought Hamlin would ever play again.This is the first time a medical professional has indicated that Hamlin could...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
legalexaminer.com
Risking Life for Limelight: Medical Malpractice in the NFL
Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, is just around the corner. As the NFL’s big day approaches, nobody wants to think about the increasingly dark cloud hanging over the league. But concussions are becoming commonplace, and every player who has sustained one or more of these traumatic brain injuries while playing America’s game must live with the often-permanent physical, mental, and emotional consequences.
How WCU Athletic Training Alumna Julie Frymyer Played a Role in Upcoming Super Bowl
Taken in August 2003, now Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Athletic Trainer Julie Frymyer is pictured during her junior year at West Chester University as an intern in the Athletic Training Program working with the University’s intercollegiate football team. Julie also worked with the team as an intern during her senior year at West Chester University. Pictured (l to r) in the 2003 photo are Frymyer (’05 graduate), Joshua Minori (’05 graduate), Brett Phelan (’04 graduate), and Scott Heinerichs, now dean of West Chester University’s College of Health Sciences and professor of athletic training.
Boston University provides update on CTE study, discovers brain disease in 92 percent of ex-NFL players analyzed
Boston University studied the brains of 376 deceased NFL players and found CTE in 92 percent of them, the school announced in its updated report.
NY Democrats want to ban kids from playing tackle football
Democratic New York lawmakers are introducing a bill that would ban tackle football for kids 12 years old and younger.
Willis McGahee Headlines Lawsuit Over NFL Player Disability Benefits
Former NFL running back Willis McGahee and nine other retired NFL players sued the NFL and NFLPA’s disability and retirement plans, along with Roger Goodell and the six board members, on Thursday. The defendants are accused of overseeing an allegedly rigged system that denies retired players what they’re rightfully owed. The 86-page complaint, which was filed in a Baltimore federal court, includes nine claims that draw from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). The board is depicted as cruelly misapplying rules so that retired players in need of care are left without recourse. As the complaint tells it,...
Look: 1 State Is Trying To Ban Youth Tackle Football
A new bill introduced in New York State is attempting to ban tackle football for children ages 12 and under.
NBC Sports
NFLPA medical director: “I guarantee you Damar Hamlin will play . . . again”
Well, this was unexpected. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio show Heart to Heart, NFL Players Association Medical Director Thom Mayer made a bold proclamation regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In response to a caller who asked whether Hamlin will ever play again, Mayer said this: “I don’t want to...
Comments / 0