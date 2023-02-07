Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Fighting Climate Change Was Costly. Now It’s Profitable.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, The Atlantic’s newsletter about living through climate change, here.It is a good time to be in the decarbonization business in the United States. The Inflation Reduction Act—with its $374 billion cornucopia of green incentives, subsidies, and grants—was designed to entice private companies to invest in the transition away from fossil fuels. Initial reports already suggest that the IRA may be working. An analysis by American Clean Power, a lobbying group of renewable-energy companies, indicates that even just the anticipation of its bounty catalyzed $40 billion in investments and created nearly 7,000 jobs in the...
AOL Corp
Bill Gates says private jet use doesn't conflict with his climate change philanthropy
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, in an interview with the BBC, rejected accusations of hypocrisy for engaging in philanthropy and advocacy to address climate change, while generating outsized carbon emissions when he travels by private jet. A British broadcaster, Amol Rajan, asked Gates in an interview that aired last Friday how...
Fossil fuel companies won’t save us from climate change. We need governments to step up | Adam Morton
The fallout when the industry fails to act is still smaller than the rewards for pumping out more pollution
Environmental concerns are on the rise across the world–but Americans’ support for climate action has been stagnant for years. Here’s why
In 2006, "An Inconvenient Truth" raised awareness around climate issues in the U.S.–but the American public's support for climate action has been stagnating since. Back in 2006, Al Gore’s documentary An Inconvenient Truth became a cultural phenomenon. It also sparked a change in people’s minds and attitudes about the environment. The film “had a much greater impact on public opinion and public awareness of global climate change than any scientific paper or report,” climatologist Steven M. Quiring of Texas A&M wrote.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
msn.com
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
Bill Gates aims to fight climate change by stopping cows from burping
If you didn’t think that solving how to stop cows from burping is a million-dollar idea, well, Bill Gates apparently does. The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire has reportedly backed an Australian-based startup looking to stop cows from burping methane emissions, pouring funds into research around livestock food supplements. According to a press release, Gates’ firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures, with participation from Harvest Road Group, raised $12 million for Rumin8, a climate technology company. Rumin8 studies solutions to reducing livestock emissions, and their latest initiative identifies “anti-methanogenic properties” that can be produced efficiently and for a low cost to eventually feed to livestock. The dietary supplement is synthetically...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
House Republicans Don't Want Companies to Report Financial Risks From Climate Change
A GOP Working Group is taking aim at the SEC's climate protection proposals as a 'prime example' of government overreach.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
7 Industries Doing the Most Hiring This Month
The economic ups and downs of the past few years have shaken up many people's professional lives and careers. People have left industries they used to work in, worked remotely for chunks of time and...
Why the EPA puts a higher value on rich lives lost to climate change
There is one number that the Environmental Protection Agency relies on to decide which climate policies to pursue. So why does that number assume the lives of richer people are worth more?
Yellen touts battery investments, supports Europe's plans for competing subsidies
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touted clean energy investments on Wednesday at a Tennessee electric vehicle battery plant benefiting from tax incentives in President Joe Biden's signature climate legislation, adding that she supports Europe's plans for competing subsidies.
The New Climate Taxes That May be Closer Than You Think
Even some conservative leaders are embracing windfall taxes.
Target Partners With Black Farmers and Designers For its ‘Target Forward’ Program
For Black History Month, Target has partnered with Black designers who use cotton grown on Black-owned farms to create their clothes. According to McKinsey & Company, only 1.4% of U.S. farm owners are Black, which makes this an impressive partnership. According to Forbes, Target’s partnership with Black farmers aims to...
Column: Big oil companies are already reneging on their global warming promises
BP and Shell made eye-catching promises to invest in renewable energy. If you're shocked that they're already backing off, you haven't been paying attention.
Phys.org
Global supply chains are devouring what's left of Earth's unspoiled forests, say researchers
While farming continues to drive deforestation around the world, 60% of the destruction of Earth's large, intact forests is caused by other forces. In particular, our research shows that more than one-third of this destruction can be blamed on the production of commodities for export, particularly timber, minerals and oil and gas.
americanmilitarynews.com
Bill Gates defends using private jets despite climate activism
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently sought to justify his use of private jets despite his claims of climate activism. Gates shared his reasoning during a BBC interview in Kenya on Friday that included offsetting his carbon footprint with climate innovations worth “billions of dollars.”. “Should I stay at home...
BP made $28 billion last year, and now it’s backtracking on its climate goals
The IPCC warns that fossil fuel emissions must be halved by 2030. DepositPhotosBritish Petroleum, or Big Profits?
Comments / 0