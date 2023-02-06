ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nottingham MD

Governor Moore, elected officials announce abortion access legislative package for Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—On Thursday, Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, and state legislators announced a comprehensive abortion access legislative package. The bill package will protect private medical information and expand access to abortion services. “As long as I am Governor,...
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students

This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Is the future of work a four-day week?

Pandemic burnout is building zeal for a four-day workweek. Maryland lawmakers are looking at offering a tax break to companies which give it a try. We speak with the bill’s House sponsor, Delegate Vaughn Stewart. Then, Boston College sociologist and economist Juliet Schor shares the results of an international pilot of four-day workweeks.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

How gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Study: MD Needs to Repair Thousands of Homes to Meet Climate Goals

A new report found Maryland will need to repair hundreds of thousands of homes occupied by low and middle-income people in order to meet its climate goals. When Maryland passed the Climate Solutions Now Act last year, it set a goal of a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031. The reduction is to be accomplished in part by moving homes from fossil fuels to electricity.
MARYLAND STATE
ocnjdaily.com

Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD on The Best Maryland Foods

Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, is a proud Maryland resident. As someone who appreciates great food, Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, believes that his state is underrepresented on the national scale amongst the best places in the country for food. Today, Taylor Metzger will touch on some of the iconic dishes that make Maryland an excellent food state. While many will point to the crabcakes, and for a good reason, there’s so much more to Maryland cuisine than crab.
SABILLASVILLE, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
Parents Magazine

Maryland Considering 4-Day Workweek—A Huge Win for Parents

Over the course of the last few years and amidst a global pandemic, so much has changed for families, including remote work. But one thing that forever remains constant for parents—there's just never enough time. Working the traditional 9-to-5 job with children in school or daycare leaves precious little...
MARYLAND STATE
maloriesadventures.com

The Weirdest Places to Visit While You’re in Maryland

Maryland has its fair share of weird and unusual places. But it seems like a lot of people aren’t even aware of that. Are you are planning on visiting this unique state? Are you also a lover of everything weird and strange? Then make sure to visit these weirdest places in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WHYY

Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s

Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
ELKTON, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – Late Winter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Some may believe February is a month for indoor activities, but there is plenty of winter fishing to be enjoyed. There are excellent opportunities for large tautog off Ocean City, fishing for many freshwater species is good, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews are placing generous amounts of trout in put-and-take waters near you – check the DNR trout stocking website. With some mild weather in the forecast, gather up some young people to enjoy some outdoor fun.
MARYLAND STATE

