Related
Maryland adding new tax form to help with health insurance
Maryland is adding a little something to your tax forms this year. They're adding boxes to be checked to see if you need help with your health insurance.
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore, elected officials announce abortion access legislative package for Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—On Thursday, Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, and state legislators announced a comprehensive abortion access legislative package. The bill package will protect private medical information and expand access to abortion services. “As long as I am Governor,...
Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students
This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide. During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed. The bill has been […] The post Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students appeared first on 92 Q.
Opinion: Maryland Legislators can take bold action to protect our transgender community
By Margo Quinlan The writer is a mom, an organizer, a trans woman, and the director of Youth & Older Adult Policy at the... The post Opinion: Maryland Legislators can take bold action to protect our transgender community appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Is the future of work a four-day week?
Pandemic burnout is building zeal for a four-day workweek. Maryland lawmakers are looking at offering a tax break to companies which give it a try. We speak with the bill’s House sponsor, Delegate Vaughn Stewart. Then, Boston College sociologist and economist Juliet Schor shares the results of an international pilot of four-day workweeks.
Ocean City Today
How gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
publicnewsservice.org
Study: MD Needs to Repair Thousands of Homes to Meet Climate Goals
A new report found Maryland will need to repair hundreds of thousands of homes occupied by low and middle-income people in order to meet its climate goals. When Maryland passed the Climate Solutions Now Act last year, it set a goal of a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031. The reduction is to be accomplished in part by moving homes from fossil fuels to electricity.
ocnjdaily.com
Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD on The Best Maryland Foods
Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, is a proud Maryland resident. As someone who appreciates great food, Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, believes that his state is underrepresented on the national scale amongst the best places in the country for food. Today, Taylor Metzger will touch on some of the iconic dishes that make Maryland an excellent food state. While many will point to the crabcakes, and for a good reason, there’s so much more to Maryland cuisine than crab.
Ocean City Today
Following MD Blueprint akin to 'Building a plane headed down the runway'
ANNAPOLIS — Following Maryland’s Blueprint for Education, the Kirwan education law, is proving challenging not just for those figuring out how to budget for the plan, but also for educators trying to implement it. Under the lead of Executive Director Dr. Kelly Griffith, the Eastern Shore of Maryland...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Parents Magazine
Maryland Considering 4-Day Workweek—A Huge Win for Parents
Over the course of the last few years and amidst a global pandemic, so much has changed for families, including remote work. But one thing that forever remains constant for parents—there's just never enough time. Working the traditional 9-to-5 job with children in school or daycare leaves precious little...
blocbyblocknews.com
As Many As 80,000 Maryland Residents Could Lose Medicaid Coverage Starting In April
As many as 80,000 Maryland residents could lose Medicaid coverage starting in April with the reinstatement of a pre-pandemic federal rule mandating states to verify recipients’ eligibility, Brian Witte reports for the Associated Press. About 1.7 million Marylanders are currently enrolled in Medicaid. Who may be considered ineligible under...
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
maloriesadventures.com
The Weirdest Places to Visit While You’re in Maryland
Maryland has its fair share of weird and unusual places. But it seems like a lot of people aren’t even aware of that. Are you are planning on visiting this unique state? Are you also a lover of everything weird and strange? Then make sure to visit these weirdest places in Maryland.
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
Loyal Companion pet store closing all 14 Maryland locations
A national retail pet supply chain will soon be closing its 14 Maryland stores. All Loyal Companion locations in the state will close their doors by February 28.
88-page bill details legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — On July 1, 2023, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Maryland. In November, more than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis...
Proposed bill aims to make free school lunch permanent statewide
If you've ever had to skip a meal during the work day, you know just how hard it can be to focus and get things done when you're hungry.
WTOP
Md. lawmakers push to expand use of alcohol detection devices in vehicles
In Maryland, drivers who are convicted of drinking and driving are already required to get an ignition interlock device — a piece of technology that won’t allow a car to start if the driver is impaired. Lawmakers in Annapolis are working to pass bills that would expand the...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – Late Winter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Some may believe February is a month for indoor activities, but there is plenty of winter fishing to be enjoyed. There are excellent opportunities for large tautog off Ocean City, fishing for many freshwater species is good, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews are placing generous amounts of trout in put-and-take waters near you – check the DNR trout stocking website. With some mild weather in the forecast, gather up some young people to enjoy some outdoor fun.
