The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher After Powell Presser
The Fed raised rates by 0.25%, as expected, and Powell promised to "stay the course until the job is done."
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now
While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year
These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
money.com
Inverted Yield Curve: What This Key Market Indicator Means for Your 401(k)
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. This bond market indicator is spelling bad news for the economy. But does that mean your investment portfolio is also in trouble?. The Federal Reserve raised its interest...
If a New Bull Market Is Coming, Don't Make This Expensive Mistake
The effort to minimize your net risk could ultimately crimp your net reward.
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. markets got the Fed’s message: Interest rate hikes are probably here to stay
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. After weeks of defying the Federal Reserve, U.S. markets realized...
Motley Fool
Is a New Bull Market Coming? Here's a Better Question to Ask
A bull market is often said to begin when stocks rise 20% from their recent low point. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the air, but a key influence this year will be the trajectory of interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Mortgage rates fall below 6% for the first time in months
Here’s some great news if you’re in the market to buy a home: mortgage rates have dropped to their lowest point in months. Overall rates have dropped more than a point of October’s peak of 7.37%.
Fed official says he looks at the price of Stouffer's frozen lasagna to gauge inflation
In an interview with CNN, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said he looked at the price of lasagna to think about inflation, which he said is up $5.
There's a big macro shift taking place that could erase the bulk of this year's stock market gains
The stock market is on the verge of undergoing a significant macro shift that could threaten its recent gains in the short term. That's according to a Wednesday note from Fairlead Strategies cofounder Katie Stockton. She warned a rise in the US dollar and interest rates could put a lid...
marketscreener.com
Dollar flat after Fed official comments; focus on CPI data next week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's U.S. inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way. Moving to a federal funds rate of between 5.00%...
Motley Fool
Should You Still Buy the Dow Jones' Best-Performing January Stocks?
Salesforce started the year historically undervalued and remains that way, even after the rally. Shareholders are excited about Bob Iger's return as Disney's CEO. American Express delivered strong fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, sending shares higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sonos, Salesforce, Disney, Credit Suisse and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Sonos — Shares surged 17% after Sonos reported a big beat in its fiscal first-quarter results. The audio products developer posted per-share earnings of 57 cents, compared to consensus estimates of 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $673 million, greater than forecasts for $580 million.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 9, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Comments coming in from various Fed officials indicated that a moderate regime of interest rate hikes was likely to continue through 2023. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
You can tell the stock market rally is out of steam because the dollar is no longer on the retreat, strategist says
The rally in US stocks could be stunted by a rebounding dollar, according to a market technician. "We don't think there's a ton of downside for the dollar, and if there's not a lot of downside for the dollar, it's tough to see a lot of upside for equities," Jonathan Krinksky said.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have More Than Doubled Over 5 Years. Can They Do It Again?
Five Below has found success by catering to value-focused customers. Planet Fitness still has a tremendous opportunity ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
