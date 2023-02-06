Read full article on original website
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
tapinto.net
Local Officials and Law Enforcement Laud Statewide Expansion of Mental Health Collaboration
PERTH AMBOY - Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Sen. Joe Vitale (both D-19th Dist.) are among the many state lawmakers who recognize the need for more responsive behavioral health care when emergencies arise in New Jersey. That is why they are among the leaders supporting the $10 million expansion of...
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
tapinto.net
Three South Brunswick Township Police Officers Advance
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Police Department has promoted three officers to fill in vacancies created by retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions," South Brunswick...
tapinto.net
Barnegat Police Investigate Another Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft Overnight
BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Gov. Murphy gives $10 million to NJ 'Arrive Together' program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is providing another $10 million and expanding the state’s “Arrive Together” program, which has a police officer and a mental health worker show up in tandem for some calls.
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Project Achieves Key Design Approval
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Northeast Corridor train station closest to East Brunswick and South Brunswick is finally on track to "move forward in an expedited manner" as a transportation project in Middlesex County. The train station project is located at Route 1 North near Target, Costco, a Marriott...
tapinto.net
New Jersey State Forest Fire Service Announces Prescribed Burning for Feb 8
ANDOVER, NJ - Today, Feb. 8, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burning operations in Kittatinny Valley State Park. This schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. If in doubt about the source of smoke or fire, call 9-1-1 or 877-WARN-DEP (877-927-6337). Active / upcoming...
Buckle Up! Popular Website Says This is NJ’s Most Dangerous Road
Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
NJ cops will pair up with mental health professionals in dozens of towns
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin speaks earlier this month at a press conference after a man was charged with firebombing a New Jersey synagogue. Platkin is rolling out an expansion of his office's ARRIVE Together program, pairing police officers with mental health professionals. Gov. Phil Murphy is also promising funding to take the ARRIVE Together program statewide. [ more › ]
Crash Investigation In Ewing Township
February 7, 2023 EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 10:55 a.m. Ewing Township Police, Firefighters and EMS all responded to Lower Ferry…
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
tapinto.net
Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
