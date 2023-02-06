ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Three South Brunswick Township Police Officers Advance

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Police Department has promoted three officers to fill in vacancies created by retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions," South Brunswick...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores

One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
FLORIDA STATE
Gothamist

NJ cops will pair up with mental health professionals in dozens of towns

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin speaks earlier this month at a press conference after a man was charged with firebombing a New Jersey synagogue. Platkin is rolling out an expansion of his office's ARRIVE Together program, pairing police officers with mental health professionals. Gov. Phil Murphy is also promising funding to take the ARRIVE Together program statewide. [ more › ]
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

