Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the first block of Botsford Place where, they say, a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times. The victim, a 40-year-old […]
Two arrested, arraigned following joint narcotics investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement officials, including Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, FBI Buffalo representatives, DHS HSI representatives, Buffalo Police, and the Erie County District Attorney’s office spoke Thursday on recent arrests made related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. A replay of the press conference can be seen above. According to authorities, two […]
Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident

Buffalo woman arrested for 2022 Yorkshire shoplifting incident. On February 7, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Adele V. Barnwell, 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers investigating a May 25, 2022 shoplifting incident which occurred at a business on State Route 16 in the town of Yorkshire determined Barnwell had stolen merchandise valued at $578.98.
16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved

A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing fire truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to stealing fire truck in downtown Buffalo. Yassin A. Abdikadir, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, the highest charge in the indictment against him. In July 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., Buffalo fire responded to a call […]
