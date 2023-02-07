ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022

In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday’s swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters. Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Vermont State Police, the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New York climate organization discuss disadvantaged communities’ criteria

An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reported gunshots near Elliot and School Streets. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to discuss clean water in Vermont. N.H. A.G. joins call to designate Mexican drug cartels terrorist orgs. Updated:...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’

“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. authorities call school swatting hoax an act of ‘terrorism’

As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University. EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Wednesday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Wednesday...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

As of July 1st, all Northern Vermont University campuses are putting the hard copies, online as well as branding the new name, Vermont State University. EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes

Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction

Take a look at where energy developers have built their Vermont wind projects: Every single one of them is in forestland that our Agency of Natural Resources has designated “highest priority.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Whitworth: Vermont and the Sixth Great Extinction.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

The inside story on Vermont's unclaimed $119M

Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 4 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence. It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. NYC officials defend offering...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont state trooper resigns in missing Rolex case

EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue. Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. Free bus tickets to Plattsburgh key step for...
VERMONT STATE

