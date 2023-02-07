Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Registers in France
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitstamp has officially registered with the Financial Markets Authority in France, according to theregulator’s website. The exchange joins Binance, Bitpanda and Société Générale’s Forge unit in registering under what is one of the...
US News and World Report
Citadel Gains in January Leading Early 2023 Hedge Fund Industry Returns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ken Griffin's Citadel extended its winning streak with gains in January, weeks after ending 2022 with a $16 billion gain, the biggest profit ever earned by a hedge fund. Citadel's flagship Wellington fund posted a 2.08% increase in January, according to an investor. The fund climbed 4.8%...
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Closes Oversubscribed Equity Investment Round at Continued $1.1bn Valuation
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, bringing the company’s total raise to $160M. This funding round follows The Bank of London’s $90M Series C round, which completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating the company’s significant investor interest and growth trajectory.
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
investing.com
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
cryptogazette.com
Bank Of England Is Looking To Create A Digital Pound
It’s been just revealed that there is a new paper that considers the case for a digital pound with the help of crypto tech. Check out the latest reports below. The Bank of England, along with the United Kingdom’s Treasury, is exploring the possibility of a digital currency that would purportedly maintain monetary stability in the UK’s economy. Among others, of course.
investing.com
Goldman Sachs names banker in senior Americas trading role-memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has named Benny Adler to lead the bank's trading efforts on public capital market deals in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. As head Americas capital markets distribution, strategy and coordination, Adler replaces Mike Daum who is...
Best Dividend ETFs of 2023
Stocks that pay quarterly dividends can help protect your portfolio from rocky markets—and inflation.
US News and World Report
Ancora Secures Ritchie Bros Stake, Criticizes Investors Opposing $6 Billion IAA Deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA, has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. In a...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin ATM Provider Coin Cloud Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
In the District of Nevada of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Cash Cloud, the company that runs Coin Cloud digital currency ATMs in Brazil and the United States, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. “We are announcing today that our company has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization,” Coin Cloud founder, CEO,...
US News and World Report
Indian Watchdog Tells Investors Markets Stable Despite Adani Rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have...
Comments / 0