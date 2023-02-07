ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Leaders visit scientific facilities after VCU ranks top 50 in public research by National Science Foundation

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia leaders visited Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) for a tour of the school’s scientific resources at STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) departments.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and U.S. Representative Rob Wittman (R-Virginia) were joined by the director of the National Science Foundation (NSF), Sethuraman Panchanathan, as they toured the school’s labs on Monday, Feb. 6.

Double shooting leaves teens dead on train tracks, Hopewell police continue investigation 8 months later

The leaders discussed semiconductors, STEM workforce development and scientific innovation with VCU researchers.

“This is how we’re going to address the missing millions that are not part of the science, technology, engineering, medicine continuum, that we need them to be a part of,” said VCU President Michael Rao.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdbE5_0kf3SG3U00
    (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYjS2_0kf3SG3U00
    (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ei6H_0kf3SG3U00
    (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YV1u6_0kf3SG3U00
    (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgVKY_0kf3SG3U00
    (Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

In December 2022, the NSF found that VCU was ranked 50th in the country for fiscal research expenditures.

“The importance of this achievement is more than just hitting a target number,” Rao said in December. “The NSF ranking shows where VCU stands related to our peers and more importantly, to how far and fast we’ve come. Our growth is one of the fastest among Virginia universities and demonstrates our impact and continued success and stature as a public research university committed to transformative innovation.”

Virginia leaders have been exploring the possibility of building a semiconductors factory in Chesterfield or Henrico counties.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

The Richmond Slave Trail provides valuable lessons on a dark legacy of American history

The Richmond Slave Trail is a winding two-and-half mile route from the historic Manchester docks to the old slave auction houses in Shockoe Bottom. Throughout the 1700s, enslaved people were unloaded from boats along the river and taken along this path – often still in chains -- to the auction houses downtown. Then, throughout the 1800s up until the Civil War, some were then loaded back onto boats in Richmond and shipped to be sold in cities across America.
RICHMOND, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Hanover County continues to marginalize transgender students

Transgender students should not have to jump through hoops to be able to exist in schools. Over the past two years, the Hanover County School Board has been under fire for its blatant and disrespectful treatment of transgender students. Its adopted policies, including anti-trans bathrooms and locker rooms, are a...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy