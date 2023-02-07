Fayetteville ransacks the store

Antonio McKoy leaps up and lofts shot over defender Anthony McConnaughey|Sampson Independent

The Fayetteville Academy Eagles came out full force on Friday Feb. 3. The Eagles ransacked the Store in the season ending game. The Lady Crusaders won their game of the evening while JV and Varsity took losses.

JV

The Junior Crusaders were the first game of the that evening. Harrells kept pace with Fayetteville initally, matching them point for for point. The Junior Eagles held a one point lead at the end of the first, 12-11. The second quarter was very defensive with not many points scored keeping the totals low for both. Despite the struggles at the net, Fayetteville came ahead, outscoring them 8-6 to augment their lead to three at halftime, 20-17.

After the break, the Eagles opened their wings and pulled the Crusaders through the dirt. They put them through a clinic in the second half, with Harrells scoring a mere six points in two quarters. Fayetteville didn’t let up and pummelled the Crusaders into submission. By the games end, the Junior Eagles had won convincingly, 51-29.

The Junior Crusaders’ season skid comes to an end. They end on an 11 game losing streak, finishing with a 3-15 and 0-6 conference play.

Girls

Harrells Lady Crusaders and their fierce rival the Fayetteville Christian Eagles competed in their last regular season game.

It started out slow with teams testing each other. The Lady Eagles blinked first and Harrells put a hurt on them early in the quarter. All the Crusaders started out hot putting up nine and keeping the Eagles trapped at just two. The boat began to rock on Harrells as rebounds and production dipped. Fayetteville struggled hard and managed to close the gap up to just four going into the second. Harrells led, 12-8.

In the second, fouls and lost possession kept the game to a sluggish pace. The Eagles struck first with a swish at a distance to bring them within a score. Some smart passing and court presence allowed Sabrina Batts to hit her stride. She went 4 for 4 on free throws and hit a shot from midrange propelling them ahead 18-10.

From here, scoring opportunities became scarce as the teams had figured each other out. Harrells allowed five points and had only scored one in five minutes of play. As the first half came to a close, Fayetteville added two more to their total bringing them within one score at halftime, 19-17.

The Eagles tied it up quickly making it 19 all. Harrells fired back with a court press that added six to the board. However, their fouls were given the Lady Eagles easy attempts at the net and they slowly brought their way back into the game. The game picked up and and the Lady Crusaders were trying to keep their pesky rival. At the end of the third, Harrells survived the quarter, 32-28.

Entering the final frame, the Lady Crusaders sent it into overdrive and held the Eagles down while they put up 12 to their 7 with a minute left in the game. Harrells fought valiantly and suppressed the Eagles hopes. The Lady Crusaders take their second win over rival Fayetteville, 44-36.

Sabrina Batts was playing with some moxie. She fiercely stripped the ball and was decent at the courtesy line (6-9, 66%). Batts carried the team in points scored, nailing a total 18 points in that game.

The Lady Crusaders end the year at 10-8 and hold second in the Coastal Rivers conference at 4-2 behind the Lady Canes of Cape Fear.

Boys

The Varsity squads were the last game of the night.

Harrells and Fayetteville faced off once more in this highly charged final regular season game. After their loss to them earlier, you could tell the Crusaders were going to give them a very physical game. Harrells kicked out early, scoring three before Fayetteville called a timeout. Neither team held back as it was a full court press for the entirety of the first. Zicarein McNeil had disbursed the ball well creating plays in the paint in this highly contentious game. At the end of a fast first Harrells held a three point lead, 13-10.

Fayetteville got a free throw opportunity they converted on early in the second. The Crusaders Antonio McKoy picked off a pass destined for a fastbreak score then turned it into an and 1 after a powerhouse drive to the net. This didn’t sway the opposition though the roof was ready to pop from hometown cheer. The Eagles retaliated with force and put up seven points quickly to put Harrells in the backseat at 18-15 following a shockingly loose Crusader defense.

The Eagles hadn’t finished with them yet and they distanced themselves further at five points. McNeil took the three and it swirled into the basket. The Crusaders kept pushing and Dashawn McKoy was able to deliver a sleek pass to A. McKoy who finessed it in for a layup.

Fayetteville responded with a two to keep their train moving even at a snail’s pace. McNeil was given the rock for another three this time from distance which was nothing but net. This shot tied everything up 24 all. Harrells added twice more before the half to snatch the lead, 26-24. The Eagles forced the issue and came up quickly on the Crusaders and led by four 30-26. The boys in green and gold called a timeout, this proved fruitful with them putting up back to back buckets to tie it up at 30.

Harrells’ struggle with fouls set off a chain of performance issues late in the third. Nothing they did seem to work, with pass schemes blocked or dropped, shots not finding the basket or fouls disrupting rhythm. The Eagles were seeing the horizon and were about to take-off with the score 40-32. Harrells led a decent advance and put up four but nothing seemed to slow down this flight. It was 43-39, Fayetteville defended against the explosive Harrells crew at the end of the third.

With six left in the game, Fayetteville had an iron grip on Harrells offense. The Crusaders charged forward but it never hit. The Eagles dominated as the home team’s defense seemingly crumbled away. A slew of quick, unconstested layups by them pushed them ahead. Harrells tried to plug the holes but the oppposition was honed in and exploited another as one was sealed.

Harrells couldn’t keep up with the frequent ball movement from Fayetteville and were defeated in the Store to close out the season, 63-49.

The Crusaders end the season at a strong 19-4 with all four losses coming in conference play which land them in third place behind Cape Fear and Fayetteville Academy.