Monterey Park, CA

NBC Chicago

Report: Lakers Trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba

Report: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Los Angeles Lakers guard is on the move. Following Russell Westbrook's trade to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Lakers moved Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
