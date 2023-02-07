ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
freightwaves.com

Trimble’s transportation revenue falls 3% in Q4

Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 3% year over year (y/y) to $150 million during the fourth quarter. For full-year 2022, transportation revenue totaled $604.2 million, a 5% y/y decrease from ’21. Trimble is a Westminster, Colorado-based provider of technology solutions for trucking companies, freight brokerages and...
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years

MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com

Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations

(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
freightwaves.com

Postal Service posts net loss, small revenue gain in fiscal Q1

The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday reported that revenue in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which included the holiday season, rose 1% over year-earlier levels to $21.5 billion, while total volumes declined 4.8% to 1.7 billion pieces. Shipping and packages revenue rose 2.4% to $8.8 billion, up from $8.637 billion...
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Reuters

Lyft says lower prices to hit profit, shares drop 30%

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit far below Wall Street targets as the ride-hailing service lowered prices, triggering a 30% drop in shares on concerns it was falling behind bigger rival Uber (UBER.N).
NASDAQ

Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
kalkinemedia.com

Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln

* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.

