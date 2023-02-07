Read full article on original website
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
Under Armour stock jumps toward 9-month high after big profit beat, strong shoe sales
Under Armour stock jumps toward a 9-month high after earnings beat expectations, amid strength in footwear and international sales.
Uber stock rises after earnings show profit progress
Shares of Uber were heading 7% higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the ride-hailing company delivered an upbeat outlook for the current quarter
Trimble’s transportation revenue falls 3% in Q4
Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 3% year over year (y/y) to $150 million during the fourth quarter. For full-year 2022, transportation revenue totaled $604.2 million, a 5% y/y decrease from ’21. Trimble is a Westminster, Colorado-based provider of technology solutions for trucking companies, freight brokerages and...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Pepsi Cans Price Hikes After Profit Beat As Consumer Demand Fades
"Moving forward, we will continue to focus on driving growth and winning in the marketplace," said CEO Ramon Laguarta.
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
Postal Service posts net loss, small revenue gain in fiscal Q1
The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday reported that revenue in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which included the holiday season, rose 1% over year-earlier levels to $21.5 billion, while total volumes declined 4.8% to 1.7 billion pieces. Shipping and packages revenue rose 2.4% to $8.8 billion, up from $8.637 billion...
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Lyft says lower prices to hit profit, shares drop 30%
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit far below Wall Street targets as the ride-hailing service lowered prices, triggering a 30% drop in shares on concerns it was falling behind bigger rival Uber (UBER.N).
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
Canopy Growth Stock Drops On Q3 2023 Net Revenue Decline Of 28% YoY, Transitioning To Asset-Light Model
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED released its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), a 28% decrease compared to Q3 FY2022. Q3 2023 Financial Highlights. Gross margin was (2%) as compared to 7% in Q3 FY2022. Net Loss in...
