3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
OilPrice.com
BP Becomes The Latest Oil Major To Report Record-Breaking Profits
BP (LON: BP) became the latest oil and gas supermajor to report record earnings for 2022, more than doubling its profit last year as oil and gas prices surged. BP reported on Tuesday an underlying replacement cost profit – its closest metric to net profit – of $27.65 billion for 2022, more than doubled from the previous year’s earnings of $12.8 billion.
BP makes record profit in 2022, slows shift from oil
LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) reported on Tuesday a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce carbon emissions by 2030.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
The odds of the US slipping into recession are now just 25% thanks to a surge in jobs, Goldman Sachs says
There's now just a 25% chance the US suffers a recession within 12 months, Goldman Sachs said Monday. Surging job numbers contributed to the bank revising its forecast down from odds of 35%. The US added a better-than-expected 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday. There's now just...
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
BofA trims CEO Moynihan's pay to $30 million as Wall Street curbs compensation
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Friday.
ABC News
Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
NEW YORK -- Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%....
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
US News and World Report
European Shares Gain on Earnings Boost, Focus on Powell Comments
(Reuters) - European shares eked out slim gains on Tuesday, helped by some upbeat earnings reports though investors grew increasingly jittery about interest rates staying higher for longer as they awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.2%. The energy index was the...
My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023
Kinder Morgan is an excellent income stock with growth potential.
Why Chevron's Modest Dividend Hike Was the Right Call
Chevron disappointed investors by posting massive earnings in 2022 and only increasing the dividend a little bit. It's actually a good thing.
investing.com
Big Oil doubles profits in blockbuster 2022
LONDON (Reuters) - Big Oil more than doubled its profits in 2022 to $219 billion, smashing previous records in a year of volatile energy prices where Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshaped global energy markets and, in some cases, the industry's climate ambitions. The profit surge gave the oil companies scope...
US stocks fall and bond yields jump ahead of speech from Fed chief Powell
US stocks fell Monday as bond yields continued to spike on expectations for more hawkish Fed moves. That followed Friday's blockbuster jobs report that raised fears over a tight labor market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington. US stocks fell Monday as bond...
kalkinemedia.com
Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
(Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast headwinds from higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs in the near term, while its first-half cash earnings rose 63% helped by strong underlying margins and positive investment returns. Suncorp flagged a modest upward trend in the number of natural hazard events...
PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
Unilever says prices hikes will continue into this year, easing in H2
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) said on Thursday it would continue to raise prices for its detergents, soaps and packaged food to offset rising input costs, and ease up those hikes in the second half of 2023.
