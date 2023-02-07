Read full article on original website
Upstart Crows Reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 Friday Feb. 2
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 in benefit performance Feb. 24. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Los Alamos Social Club & Anna Dillane Host Two Special Valentine’s Day Themed Events
Anna Dillane, owner of Boomerang and mainstay of Los Alamos Social Club Meetup Group will host two events with Valentine’s Day themes. “I’m exited about these events,” Dillane said. “I’d love to see more people join us at our events. The club is for everyone, not just for singles. I know there are lots of new people in town wondering, ‘How do I meet the great people I know are here?’.
Northern’s Center For The Arts Gallery Presents ‘LOOK OUT’
ESPAÑOLA — The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College presents “LOOK OUT,” a special exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings marking the gallery’s reopening. “LOOK OUT” is comprised of dynamic works by Arts & Human Sciences faculty Robert...
MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday
MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos Hosts Second Sunday Forum Featuring Rev. Dr. Leona Stucky-Abbott Feb. 12
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos’s next Second Sunday Forum is Sunday, Feb. 12. Dobbs, and Abortion Today: A Ruling Without Empathy. The speaker will be Rev. Dr. Leona Stucky-Abbott, and the forum is 11:45 a.m. in the church Sanctuary. Rev. Stucky-Abbott will discuss key considerations that were both...
Missy Auge | Bishop’s Lodge New Wine Director
Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, the historic luxury resort and thoughtfully restored landmark in Santa Fe, recently appointed Missy Auge as wine director. Missy will oversee the wine operations for the 100-room resort, which serves as a luxurious and soulful retreat steeped in New Mexico’s heritage. Born and raised in New Mexico, Missy is returning to the Southwest, where she first discovered her adoration for viticulture as the owner and operator of Tanti Luce 221 in the heart of Santa Fe’s historic district.
Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023
Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Española, passed away on January 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born in Española, NM on July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Obituary: Donald L. Upham Aug. 19, 1932 – Feb. 1, 2023
Don Upham, a longtime resident of Los Alamos, passed away suddenly in Santa Fe Feb. 1, 2023, due to complications resulting from a fall. He was 90 years old. The youngest of seven children, Don was born at the height of the Great Depression in 1932 to Clifford and Marie Upham on a farm near Buchanan, Michigan. As with all in his family, he helped with the day-to-day running of the farm when not in school. A voracious reader from a young age, he had an innate curiosity in all topics and spent one summer of his youth reading each volume of the family encyclopedia from cover to cover. (This would serve him well later in life during games of Trivial Pursuit, where he seemingly knew every answer – even to the most obscure questions.)
New owners bring some changes to Casa Vieja including more beer on tap
It seems that Danny and Molly O’Brien, the new owners who purchased Casa Vieja last year, are really starting to put their own stamp on the beautiful property located at 4541 Corrales Road in the heart of the village. For this year’s Look Back/Look Ahead Series feature, I met...
Obituary: Nancy L. Holderman Warnes Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023
NANCY L. HOLDERMAN WARNES Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023. Nancy L. Holderman Warnes passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at La Vida Llena Life Care Retirement Community in Albuquerque, NM. Nancy was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Mishawaka, IN. She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Warnes,...
LAPS Announces Administration Changes At Los Alamos Middle School
Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth is leaving LAPS to pursue a new career opportunity. Courtesy photo. Alicia Edgin, LAMS Dean of Students, will move into the Asst. Principal position. Courtesy photo. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. LAPS Los Alamos Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth has announced that he is leaving...
Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust
Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
Santa Fe Community Foundation Receives Largest Gift In Its History … More Than $8.5 Million
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Community Foundation (SFCF) is announces it has received an estate gift worth more than $8.5 million from the late Deborah and Martin Fishbein. The gift is the largest donation in the foundation’s 42-year history. “This historic gift is a testament to Deborah...
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
Will Alec Baldwin’s movie set shooting case actually go to trial?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor-producer Alex Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are expected to have their first “day in court” during a virtual hearing later this month, gearing up for a trial in the case surrounding the on-set shooting death of film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are facing a single count of […]
Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website
Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
LAMS Science Bowl Team Named Regional Champions Advance To National Competition In April
Los Alamos Middle School Science Bowl team members, from left, Rafa Rocha, Lydia Davis, Julia Zou and Drew Bacrania, along with their Coach Amy Bartlett-Gaunt, will be advancing to the National Finals as the New Mexico Regional Champions. Courtesy/LAPS. LAMS students with their coach at the NM Regional Science Bowl...
Burglary At Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s Resale Store Costs Exceeding $10,000 In Losses
Burglary at Santa Fe Animal Shelter resale store, ‘The Cat’, causes temporary closure with current losses exceeding $10,000. Courtesy/SFAS. Santa Fe Animal Shelter resale store, ‘The Cat’. Courtesy/SFAS. From Santa Fe Animal Shelter:. An overnight burglary at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter (SFAS) resale store, The...
